Former Massillon postal worker sentenced to 6 months in prison for stealing from mail

A former regional U.S. Postal Service worker will spend six months in prison for stealing from mail coming into the Massillon post office.

Bruce Murdock, 54, pleaded guilty to four counts of theft of mail by a postal worker and a count of delay or destruction of mail as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge John Adams in federal court in Akron.

When serving as an operations manager, he was stealing items from the mail while he worked at the Erie Street S postal branch, according to court records.

The U.S. Postal Service Investigative Agency launched an investigation by using test packages. On March 17, investigators sent an Express Mail box with a designated tracking number to a location on Knight Street NW in Jackson Township.

According to federal records, the box contained a Louis Vuitton handbag, a pink envelope containing a greeting card and $40 cash and a $10 Starbucks gift card.

The money was specially marked for identification purposes, court records show.

The agency began surveillance at the Massillon Post Office, where Murdock entered the mailroom and removed two larger Express Mail parcels and two Express Mail flat-rate envelopes, which included the designated items.

Murdock was charged with opening the box containing the Louis Vuitton bag and removing the pink envelope before resealing the box and returning the package to the mail stream.

Murdock returned to his office, court records said, where he opened the pink envelope and pocketed the $40 cash.

He also opened and took cash from a second mailing; and in another incident, he removed a bag of coins.

The defense asked the judge to consider putting Murdock on probation, noting that it would be adequate punishment and that it would likely cause hardships and would deter him from committing another crime.

"Defendant has been overwhelmed by the humiliation and damage his actions have caused," the defense wrote in court documents.

Murdock is a decorated U.S. Army Reserve veteran who served 23 years and was honorably discharged. During his service, he received a number of medals, including the Bronze Star, Commendation Medal and Army Good Conduct Medal.

The defense, as well as character witnesses, pointed out that Murdock's conduct is a departure from his true character.

According to court records, Murdock struggles with his physical and mental health, including heart disease, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety. He also was struggling with alcoholism.

"Defendant’s internal issues played a significant role in his commission of the offense. While he is certainly not offering it as an excuse for his behavior, it is an explanation for his conduct and is something that he is working on addressing every day," court documents said.

Family, including his wife and parents, and friends provided letters of support asking the judge to consider Murdock's past and his struggles when sentencing him. Character witnesses pointed out he is remorseful for his actions and has taken steps to address his alcoholism and is working to deal with other issues.

Murdock was also sentenced to supervision for three years.

He was fined $20,000 and a $425 special assessment, and must pay restitution of $8,346.96. He remains free on bond awaiting his notification of where he will serve his sentence.

Messages were left with Murdock's attorney and the U.S. Attorney's Office.

