Former Matt Gaetz staffer’s press conference sheds little new light on allegations against Florida congressman

A Monday press conference called by a former staffer of Rep. Matt Gaetz failed to shed any new light on the ongoing Justice Department investigation into the Florida congressman’s relationship with a 17-year-old girl and potential payments for sex to other women.

    Gaetz's office said in a statement that the congressman and Communications Director Luke Ball "agreed that it would be best to part ways."

    Getty, Rep. Matt Gaetz’s OfficeEmbattled Rep. Matt Gaetz deployed his “military adviser” Monday to deflect swirling allegations of sexual and financial misconduct—only for the former employee to admit he had no exculpatory evidence and reveal he had not even spoken to the congressman in months.Gaetz’s team convened the event at the personal residence of former Air Force Capt. Nathaniel Nelson. But rather than actually aid in clearing Gaetz’s name, Nelson seemed mainly interested in disputing rumors that he departed the Florida Republican’s office last fall because he had learned of claims of sex trafficking and misallocation of campaign funds. (Gaetz denies breaking any laws).Sitting in front of a knot of microphones, Nelson said rumors about his departure had prompted the Federal Bureau of Investigation to question him at his home last Wednesday.“Neither I nor any other member of Congressman Gaetz’s staff had any knowledge of illegal activities,” Nelson said. “This baseless claim against me leaves me further convinced that the allegations against Congressman Gaetz are likewise fabricated, and merely an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative.”Yet when reporters pressed Nelson on whether he could refute the reports that Gaetz had inappropriate or even illegal relationships with much younger women, the veteran admitted he could not.“I’m not here to provide any degree of evidence in support of Congressman Gaetz, only to discredit these baseless allegations,” he said. “I don’t have any specific knowledge on the investigation or any of the facts that are involved with the investigation.”Matt Gaetz Is the Model GOP Representative: A Creep No One’s Surprised AboutNelson, who was hired as Gaetz’s director of military affairs in January 2017, said he made a “planned departure” in October 2020 to enter the private sector. His LinkedIn now describes him as an inspirational speaker with his own ministry, but Nelson said he remains “loosely affiliated” with the Gaetz’s office as an unpaid adviser.After the visit from the FBI, Nelson said he contacted Gaetz’s office. However, it does not appear that Nelson and the Congressman have been close since he left the staff.“You know, I haven't had the opportunity to speak to Congressman Gaetz in several months,” Nelson said.Asked whether he thought Gaetz had displayed poor character, regardless of whether a crime was committed, Nelson sidestepped any question of the congressman’s personal life.“He's been a powerhouse in DC, advocating for the interests of Northwest Florida. I believe that the degree of attention that he's brought to issues concerning Floridians is very, very important,” he said. “I believe any allegations of him being involved in illegal activities are baseless. He's spent the last four years drawing a tremendous amount of spotlight on himself and his activities, and I don't think that he would likewise be conducting anything illegal."The Department of Justice has reportedly opened an investigation into whether Gaetz had a relationship with a 17-year-old and paid for her to travel—a probe sparked by a sex-trafficking case against one of his close Florida associates, Joel Greenberg.Gaetz denies having sexual contact with a minor and has painted himself as a victim. His father, former state Sen. Don Gaetz, was approached with a proposal to pony up $25 million to rescue ex-FBI agent Robert Levinson from Iran as a back-door way of making the son’s legal problems vanish. (Levinson’s own family has said there is credible evidence he is dead).Gaetz Scandal’s Mystery ‘Extortion’ Figure Was Obsessed With a HostageIt’s not clear what Nelson or Gaetz hoped the Monday press conference would accomplish beyond confirming that the FBI is asking questions about whether the congressman had broken any laws.But it did give the media a chance to ask Nelson about another connection to the Gaetz family. He confirmed that a company he is associated with had sought funding from Triumph Gulf Coast, a state-controlled nonprofit led by Gaetz’s father that doles out money to communities that suffered damages from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil spill. Nelson said his business had dropped its application.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

    There is no more accurate way of describing last night’s 60 Minutes segment on Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida than as a political hit job. It was an aspersion, a slander, a smear — a calculated and premeditated calumny contrived for one purpose and one purpose alone: To hint darkly at scandal where none exists, and, thereby, to damage DeSantis in 2022 and beyond. Americans who tuned in to 60 Minutes yesterday are now less informed than they were before it aired. The supposed “problem” that 60 Minutes highlighted was that Florida’s government has used the popular grocery chain Publix to help it distribute COVID-19 vaccines, that Publix gave $100,000 to Governor DeSantis’s re-election efforts last year, and that the combination of the two represents a quid pro quo. This claim is absurd on its face. Not only is Publix the largest and most widely trusted grocery-store chain in the state of Florida, but the majority of its 831 stores in the state have well-equipped pharmacies at which Floridians are accustomed to getting flu shots. Irrespective of any other logistical considerations, it would have been surprising if Publix had not been one of the major players in the state’s effort. It is true that Publix has recently given $100,000 to Ron DeSantis’s gubernatorial reelection bid. It is also true that it gave a million dollars to the progressive Urban League last year, and that, back in 2018, it gave $100,000 to Democratic campaigns in the state. To believe that there is a connection between this routine behavior and decisions that were made during an unforeseen once-in-a-century pandemic is to stretch oneself to the breaking point. The producers of 60 Minutes know this, which is why they edited out the portion of Governor DeSantis’s answer that explains beyond question why Publix was chosen for its role. In the offending segment, CBS’s Sharyn Alfonsi is seen asking DeSantis, “Publix, as you know, donated $100,000 to your campaign, and then you rewarded them with the exclusive rights to distribute the vaccination in Palm Beach. How is that not pay for play?” But only DeSantis’s initial response is shown in full. Deliberately missing from the governor’s comments was his detailed answer laying out how the distribution system has worked in Florida in general, and how Publix has slotted into it in particular. In the unaired portion, DeSantis says: First of all, the first pharmacies that had [the vaccine] were CVS and Walgreens and they had a long-term care mission, so they were going to the long-term care facilities. They got the vaccine in the middle of December, they started going to the long-term care facilities the third week in December to do LTCs. So that was their mission, that was very important and we trusted them to do that. As we got into January, we wanted to expand the distribution points. So yes, you had the counties, you had some drive-thru sites, you had hospitals that were doing a lot, but we wanted to get it into communities more. So we reached out to other retail pharmacies: Publix, Walmart, obviously CVS and Walgreens had to finish that mission and we said we’re going to use you as soon as you’re done with that. None of this was apparent to viewers of 60 Minutes. The show did not note that CVS and Walgreens got the vaccine first; it did not explain the difference between the strategy for long-term-care facilities and the strategy for the broader population; it did not mention that Walmart was also used in the delivery of vaccines to the general public; it did not reference the work DeSantis has done extending the state’s effort to minority communities; and, crucially, it did not make clear that the reason Publix was so prominent in the second phase of vaccinations was that it was the first grocery chain to be ready. Instead, the show took two facts that in no way intersect and pretended that they had a causal relationship. There is a word for that sort of conduct, but it’s not “journalism.” So egregiously dishonest was 60 Minutes’ attempt that, shortly after it aired, the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management took to Twitter to condemn it. “I said this before and I’ll say it again,” Jared Moskowitz wrote. “Publix was recommended by FLSERT [State Emergency Response Team] and HealthyFla [Florida Department of Health] as the other pharmacies were not ready to start. Period! Full Stop! No one from the Governors office suggested Publix. It’s just absolute malarkey.” Moskowitz, note, is no ideological ally of Governor DeSantis. On the contrary: He describes himself as a “progressive,” served as a Democrat in the Florida legislature until 2019, and has worked in various capacities for Al Gore, Joe Lieberman, and Barack Obama. His father, Michael, is one of the top Democratic fundraisers in the state. Unlike the producers of 60 Minutes, however, Jared Moskowitz is not a liar. Alas, he is fighting against the tide. 60 Minutes’ lies will now be laundered and repeated until, in millions of minds around the country, they are habitually referenced as “facts.” In that status they will be joined by the oft-repeated lie that Florida has been “cooking its books,” which it has not. From the moment the pandemic began, the mainstream press has proven itself incapable of writing about Florida as anything less than a mysterious, godforsaken backwater that, somehow, has managed to stumble through this crisis despite itself. That Florida ranks in the middle of the pack for deaths, despite having the fourth-oldest population in the country and being the destination of choice for young people, seems not to matter. Nor do many commentators seem much to care that Florida has done this while managing to stay largely open; that there have been real, verifiable, and under-covered scandals elsewhere; that the most populous state in the union is holding a recall election for its governor over his COVID response; or that, at the moment the 60 Minutes segment ran, it was not Florida that was in crisis, but Michigan. In part, this monomaniacal failure of imagination has been the product of the false reputation that Florida enjoys among a certain sort of sneering Acela-corridor journalist. Bubbling below the surface of all of last year’s coverage has been an unlovely implication: “That guy, in that state? Something tricky must be going on.” Last night, 60 Minutes made that explicit. As it turned out, though, it wasn’t DeSantis who was playing games with the truth. It was CBS.

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W.Va.) said he would oppose raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, a key component of the Biden administration’s infrastructure bill, in a radio interview with West Virginia’s Metro News. “As the bill exists today, it needs to be changed,” Manchin told host Hoppy Kercheval. The senator added that he could support raising the corporate tax rate to 25 percent, but not to 28 percent as envisioned in the bill, because it would hurt the country’s market competitiveness. “It’s more than just me, Hoppy,” Manchin said. “There’s six or seven other Democrats who feel very strongly about this. We have to be competitive, and we’re not going to throw caution to the wind.” Manchin emphasized that the bill would not move forward without his support. With 50 Senate seats and the vice presidency, Democrats need the support of all their senators in order to pass legislation. “If I don’t vote to get on it, it’s not going anywhere,” Manchin said. Several House Democrats, including Representatives Tom Suozzi of New York and Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey, told Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in a letter last week that they could not sign the infrastructure bill unless it removes caps on the state- and local-tax deduction. The SALT deduction was capped at $10,000 in the Trump administration’s 2017 tax bill. However, other Democrats in the group told Punchbowl News on Monday that they may be unable to avoid voting for the package.

    Luke Ball's resignation came in the wake of scathing reports suggesting an ongoing investigation into Gaetz's possible sexual involvement with a 17-year-old girl.

    Minneapolis police chief Medaria Arradondo is expected to take the stand as soon as today, as testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial continues for a second week.Why it matters: The city's top cop will tell jurors that Chauvin's "conduct was not consistent" with MPD training and policies, per special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell's opening statement. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"He will not mince any words. He's very clear. He will be very decisive, that this was excessive force."Flashback: Arradondo, who fired all four officers involved in George Floyd's killing last summer, previously characterized Chauvin's actions as "murder.""Mr. George Floyd's tragic death was not due to a lack of training — the training was there. This was murder — it wasn't a lack of training."Between the lines: It's rare for a chief to testify against an officer, The Guardian notes. One expert called the decision "a pretty remarkable move." Of note: Arradondo also testified in the 2019 trial of former officer Mohamed Noor. He was assistant chief when Noor fatally shot 911 caller Justine Ruszczyk in South Minneapolis. The timing: Judge Peter Cahill told the court pool reporter that Arradondo will probably testify today, but that could change.An MPD spokesman told us that the chief is on standby given the "fluctuating cadence of the trial."

    Not that it matters too much for Trump anyway after Twitter permanently banned him.

    Nsé Ufot, New Georgia Project CEO, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Brian Cheung to discuss the latest developments over Georgia's restrictive voting laws.

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia said on Monday it was in high-level contact with the United States about tensions over Ukraine and dismissed fears of a Russian military buildup even as it vowed to respond to new Ukrainian sanctions. U.S. President Joe Biden used a first phone call with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday to offer "unwavering" support after Western nations and NATO voiced concern over Russian troop movements near Ukraine. There has been a recent spike in violence in Ukraine's eastern Donbass region where Kyiv's troops have battled Russian-backed separatist forces in a conflict it estimates has killed 14,000 people since 2014.

    Federal authorities have charged a former Southwest Airlines pilot with indecent exposure for an incident they say occurred during a flight last August. Michael Haak was the pilot in command of the plane during a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando, Florida, according to a one-page filing in federal district court in Maryland. A Southwest spokeswoman said no passengers witnessed the incident; the pilots were the only people aboard aware of the incident.

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday sidestepped a chance to further expand religious rights, turning away two cases in which employees accused companies of violating federal anti-discrimination law by insufficiently accommodating requests for time off to meet religious obligations. The justices declined to hear appeals by two men of different Christian denominations - a Jehovah's Witness from Tennessee and a Seventh-day Adventist from Florida - of lower court rulings that rejected their claims of illegal religious bias. Lower courts found that the accommodations the men sought would have placed too much hardship on the employers.

    "I just moved out of my mom's house," Pete Davidson shared. "I got a pad."

    The Marvel star opened up about his fitness journey and bulking up for the role of Thor in a new interview with The Telegraph.

    With two more terms as president, Putin would surpass Joseph Stalin as the longest-reigning leader in Russia since Peter the Great.

    Republicans in Congress are making the politically brazen bet that it's more advantageous to oppose President Joe Biden's ambitious " Rebuild America" agenda than to lend support for the costly $2.3 trillion undertaking for roads, bridges and other infrastructure investments. Much the way Republicans provided no votes for the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, they plan to stay on the sidelines for this next big lift by the White House, forcing Democrats to take full ownership of the massive package of spending and corporate tax hikes that Biden wants approved over the summer. Both sides are digging in this week as Biden shows no signs adjusting to satisfy Republican leaders, instead appealing directly to their constituents.

    In a quiet street called Rue de Maignon, and later in a modest, 12-room hotel on Rue de Boulanville, waited an elegant blonde women, dressed in grey cashmere and pearls, ready to serve cognac, make polite small-talk, and then quietly and tastefully sell you sex. Before the contraceptive pill made casual sex ubiquitous, late-1960s Paris was full of powerful men with desires to fulfill and the money to pay for it. For those with the right connections, there was only one person to call. What links JFK, Charles de Gaulle and the Shah of Iran? Madame Claude, of course. Long an object of public fascination, and now the subject of Netflix's first original French film, written and directed by Sylvie Verheyde, and starring Karole Rocher, the woman whose birth name was Fernande Grudet is generally considered the most powerful and exclusive pimp the world has ever seen. "Claude's girls" were famed for their beauty and sophistication, their ability to blend into the most elite social circles without anyone suspecting that they were paid to be there or why. At the fashionable Maxim's restaurant, at the nightclubs Jimmy'z in Montparnasse, or Castel's in the Rue Princesse: wherever the rich and famous wined, dined and wiled away their idle hours, there too, you could be sure, would be a smattering of prostitutes. Not that you could pick them out from the duchesses if you tried. Madame Claude's speciality was taking girls who came from nothing – one who went on to become a house favourite was reportedly scouted while selling Herald Tribunes outside a chemist on the Champs-Élysées – and turning them, via her own rigorous personal tutelage, into women who would go on not just to bed with the upper crust, but marry them too. "I played a little the role of the Pygmalion," she told Vanity Fair in a 1985 profile. The same piece quotes a New York investment banker, and former client (although Madame Claude preferred the terms "friend" or "family"), who says of her business that "It was, without doubt, the finest sex operation ever run in the history of mankind." How did one diminutive French woman (or "tantine" – French for auntie – to her girls) become at once the toast of fashionable Paris and its most notorious pimp? Madame Claude's personal history is tastefully, and no doubt deliberately, shrouded. "Some even doubt I exist," she notes drily in the film.

    The president of the Southern Baptist Convention, America's largest evangelical denomination, posted a photo on Facebook last week of him getting the COVID-19 vaccine. It drew more than 1,100 comments — many of them voicing admiration for the Rev. J.D. Greear, and many others assailing him. Others depicted the vaccines as satanic or unsafe, or suggested Greear was complicit in government propaganda.

    'My husband is more interested in dipping deep into our savings, and living it up in retirement while we are young enough to enjoy it.'

    Addressing vaccine hesitancy among conservatives, the Senate minority leader on Monday urged members of the GOP to inoculate themselves.

    Brandon Arnold, The National Taxpayers Union Executive Vice President, joins Yahoo Finance's Kristin Myers and Brian Cheung to discuss U.S. Treasury's Janet Yellen's call for global minimum tax rate.