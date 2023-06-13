Former Mayfield strip club co-owner gets early release from jail

Jun. 13—The former co-owner of a Mayfield strip club who admitted to allowing prostitution and gambling at the business will be allowed to serve the rest of his sentence on house arrest.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse granted a petition for early parole to David P. Klem, 42, after a hearing Tuesday.

On Nov. 28, Barrasse sentenced Klem to 11 1/2 to 23 months in Lackawanna County Prison plus four years of probation after pleading guilty to promoting prostitution and allowing gambling at Sinners Swing Gentlemen's Club.

The Archbald man was one of four people charged in 2021, after a statewide grand jury investigation into illicit activities at the club on Business Route 6.

In seeking a release to house arrest for his client, defense attorney Brian McMonagle told Barrasse that Klem was the first of the four defendants to accept responsibility for his actions and is remorseful for what he did.

The attorney detailed Klem's work in the prison kitchen during his nearly seven months at the jail and said he has had no write-ups.

"He has been a model inmate," McMonagle said.

Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Adrian Shchuka told the judge his office did not oppose an early release, saying the possibility was discussed at the time of Klem's guilty plea.

Investigators accused Klem and fellow co-owner Robert E. Covington of making payouts to customers who won on illegal gambling machines and taking a cut of money strippers earned for performing sex acts for patrons.

Covington, a former state trooper from Olyphant, was sentenced to one year of probation in February after pleading guilty to allowing gambling on the premises and failing to disclose his financial interest in the club.

Two other defendants, Deanna Tallo and Michael Ball, also received probationary sentences.

