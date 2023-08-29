Former mayor killed in Minnesota home, cops say. Nephew found with bloody nunchucks

The former mayor of a small Minnesota town died after he and his wife were awakened to a brutal attack by their nephew, according to police and news reports.

Mark Novak, 74, who is reportedly the former mayor of Janesville, died as a result of the Thursday, Aug. 24, attack in Bloomington, Minnesota, court documents say and news outlets report.. His 72-year-old wife, Pam, also suffered critical injuries in the attack.

“Anyone who knows Mark and Pam knows them as friends. They loved each other dearly and it spilled over to everyone they met,” a GoFundMe says. “Their smiles, warmth, and kindness reached far and wide and never discriminated.”

A relative of the couple, 44-year-old Adam Roring was found trying to escape the home after the attack, police said in a probable cause statement. He had a blood-like substance on his clothing and was carrying a metal bar and nunchucks that appeared to have blood on them, police said.

The Pioneer Press and Minneapolis Star Tribune said Roring is the nephew of the Novaks, but a motive for the attack is unclear.

Pam Novak was discovered “lying on the floor inside the house” when officers arrived, according to the probable cause statement. Her husband was found upstairs with “severe laceration to his throat and other injuries on his head, face, and hands,” police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Officers said Pam Novak had “extensive injuries to her head and face,” including facial and nasal fractures and multiple deep cuts. She told authorities they woke up to a man beating them, police said.

They were able to get out of bed, but Mark Novak continued to be attacked, the probable cause statement says. Pam Novak called 911 after she was pushed down the stairs, according to the court documents.

Roring attempted to flee on foot but was captured by officers, police said.

He said he was in the home to return a key but discovered an intruder with nunchucks and a chain, according to police. He said he fought with the alleged intruder and took their weapons, saying the intruder then fled the home, police said.

Roring was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder, court records show.

Blood-like substances were found throughout the home, as well as a chef’s knife that appeared to have blood on it in the kitchen sink, the probable cause statement says.

The Waseca County News reported Mark Novak served as mayor of Janesville in 2011 and 2012, but opted not to run for a second term. Janesville, in southern Minnesota, has a population of about 2,500.

“Mark will be missed by many friends in our community,” Janesville City Administrator Clinton Rogers said in a statement to the Pioneer Press. “We hope for a speedy recovery for Pam.”

Pam Novak is expected to survive, the GoFundMe says.

