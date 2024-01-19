Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot calls on feds to accelerate migrant work authorization, launches effort to support local nonprofits

Echoing a call made by her successor and other mayors of cities affected by the growing migrant crisis, former Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the federal government needs to make it easier for asylum-seekers to legally work.

Speaking at the City Club of Chicago Thursday to highlight a new nonprofit that is aimed at supporting local neighborhood groups, Lightfoot said work opportunities for the newcomers would help curb tensions over the city’s continued big spending on caretaking and could help solve staffing challenges for service businesses.

“We have got to press our federal representatives to open up, much more quickly, opportunities for people in this country to have jobs,” Lightfoot said. “The answer is jobs, jobs, jobs.”

Nearly 35,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago since Texas Gov. Greg Abbott first began sending buses of asylum-seekers in August 2022, toward the end of Lightfoot’s term. Chicago has so far spent $156.2 million on vendor services such as shelter staffing to care for the newcomers, city data shows.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and his staff have criticized Lightfoot for costly vendor contracts he says he “inherited” and said his administration has since renegotiated. Lightfoot declined to comment on her successor’s handling of the migrant arrivals, but said her administration worked hard to smoothly transition the city’s response as Johnson’s administration took over.

Though Lightfoot and Johnson haven’t publicly agreed on much since Johnson defeated her during last year’s election, Johnson also has called on the federal government to fast-track work authorization for migrants.

Lightfoot’s appearance Thursday came as she announced a new nonprofit she was launching called Chicago Vibrant Neighborhoods Collective. The organization seeks to connect community-based organizations working in disinvested neighborhoods with “back office” resources like data analytics, fundraising, budgeting and marketing.

The new effort will connect “a stable of consultants” with nonprofit organizations in neighborhoods that are more in need, to bring business savvy and make the grassroots work more sustainable, Lightfoot said. The services will be provided to the neighborhood nonprofits for free, she added.

Lightfoot praised Chicago’s nonprofits for helping steer the city through the COVID-19 pandemic and serving the city’s most needy people. But many such groups are struggling to stay afloat, she added.

“These organizations are doing their work every single day, oftentimes in the shadows without recognition,” Lightfoot said. “It’s time we bring them out of the shadows. It’s time we help — in a big way.”

The former mayor will be Vibrant Neighborhoods’ board chair and will focus on fundraising, she told the Tribune. The organization has already secured funding from the MacArthur Foundation and the Pritzker Pucker Family Foundation, she added, though she didn’t detail how much money they contributed.

Lightfoot continued the fundraising push after announcing the new organization at the City Club event, pitching the crowd filled in part by deep-pocketed philanthropists and high-powered businesspeople to support the organization.

“We’re going to be knocking on your door. It’s time to join the cool kids club. Come and fund us,” she joked.

Asked why she is starting the nonprofit, Lightfoot said she had “wanted to give herself time to recover” after leaving office.

“I had been through quite a bit,” she said.

But alongside her fall stint teaching at Harvard University and a new gig at the University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics, the work to support Chicago’s community organizations seemed like a way to do some good with her connections and expand her “happiness quotient,” she said.

“I saw firsthand the incredible impact these community organizations have at the block level,” she said, adding that she plans to announce more professional work soon.

