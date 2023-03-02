Former mayor, Mormon bishop gets prison for child sex abuse

62
BRADY McCOMBS
·4 min read

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) —

A former Utah city mayor and one-time bishop of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced Thursday for child sexual abuse at a hearing in which his victims wept while detailing the torment they endured.

Four women, now adults, cried as they detailed how painful it was to watch Carl Matthew Johnson, now 78, live a joyful life while they kept abuse that happened when they were little girls secret for decades. He was arrested last year on charges of abuse dating to the 1980s and 1990s, some of it while he was mayor of West Bountiful, a city just outside of Salt Lake City he led from 1990 until 1997.

“You don’t deserve the freedom you’ve enjoyed all your life and to continue living like nothing happened,” said Jessie Gold Price.

Gold Price, who gave AP permission to identify her, said it was excruciating and confusing to watch everyone in Johnson’s life praise him as a great father and person as she dealt with the aftermath of the abuse. She said Johnson wrote her a letter in 2015 confessing to the abuse.

She said she has dealt with panic attacks, major anxiety and depression and called the abuse a scar that will never go away. At one point as she spoke by video at the virtual hearing and asked to speak directly to Johnson.

“How could someone who was a Latter-day Saint bishop do this?” How could a mayor do this?” Gold Price says she constantly asks herself.

Authorities have not disclosed any abuse allegations from when he was a bishop in the 1970s.

Johnson pleaded guilty in January to four counts of sexual abuse of a child in a plea deal that resulted in several other charges being dismissed. The judge gave him the maximum sentence of nine years to life for three first degree felonies and one to 15 years for a second degree felony count, all to run consecutively.

Gold Price and three other victims testified at the hearing that they have struggled with feelings of self-worth, making meaningful relationships and having suicidal thoughts because of the abuse.

The Associated Press doesn’t identify victims of sexual abuse unless they give permission for their names to be used.

One victim said she didn't remember the abuse that occurred when she was toddler until her mother told her in 2001 — when she was 22 — what had happened. Her mother then told her to keep it a secret to protect Johnson, she testified.

“This was a secret that weighed heavy on me and should never have been my burden to bear," she said during the remote hearing. “I could never seek out therapy or counseling because if I did the secret would be out.”

She said the abuse of her and two others remained a secret until 2012 when Johnson abused another girl. That lead to more people knowing, she said, but still didn't lead to Johnson being caught.

“I never understood the magnitude of his crime because everyone around me acted like it wasn't a big deal and that it was me who was in the wrong for not moving on and forgiving him,” she said.

Authorities have not said if there were any previous reports of the abuse prior to the investigation that led to the 2022 arrest and charges.

Johnson was a church bishop from 1974 to 1979. Bishops are lay clergy who oversee local congregations for a few years at a time in a rotating role reserved only for men in the faith known widely as the Mormon church.

Prosecutor Adam Blanch called Johnson a “wolf in sheep's clothing” who manipulated and tricked his church, community, family and friends so he could be protected and could live “in bliss.”

“He had the benefit of living for 30 years while his victims have been tormented,” said Blanch. “He could go to parties and smile and be a pillar of the community while these children were suffering.”

Johnson, who appeared at the virtual hearing from jail, apologized for his actions and accepted responsibility for his “lies, deception and hypocrisy.”

“I am so, so sorry and deeply regretful for my serious, heinous and egregious acts. I violated your personal, sacred innocence and took advantage of your trust in me,” Johnson said. “I have deep remorse for what I have done and acknowledge the hurt, the stress, suffering and trauma I have caused.”

Several friends and fellow church members testified on behalf of Johnson, asking the judge to take into account a life of service to others as a good church member.

Judge David J. Williams said any good deeds did not make up for the crimes Johnsons committed. He lamented how long the abuse was kept in the dark.

“Johnson was able to move on, or to attempt to move on, with his life, portraying himself as a pillar of the community while his victims suffered in the shadows,” Williams said.

Recommended Stories

  • Former high school coach facing more charges for sex crimes with students

    A former coach at Lake Norman High School who was arrested last year for indecent liberties with a student is now facing additional charges after more victims came forward.

  • Biden says he won’t block Congress from overturning new D.C. crime law

    President Joe Biden said Thursday he would sign a Republican-sponsored resolution blocking new District of Columbia laws that overhaul how the nation’s capital prosecutes and punishes crime.

  • Akron police union, chief condemn councilwoman who said officers 'murdered' Jayland Walker

    The Akron police union and chief are condemning the words of a councilwoman who publicly stated police “murdered” Jayland Walker.

  • As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — “If I hadn’t been a girl, I’d have been a drag queen.” Dolly Parton has uttered those words famously and often. Across the country, conservative activists and politicians complain that drag contributes to the “sexualization” or “grooming” of children.

  • Texas Is Trying to Scrub Abortion From Its Internet

    Last week, Texas introduced a bill that would make it illegal for internet service providers to let users access information about how to get abortion pills. The bill, called the Women and Child Safety Act, would also criminalize creating, editing, or hosting a website that helps people seek abortions.

  • High-risk obstetrician: NC abortion law is forcing me to provide dangerous care | Opinion

    The threat of further abortion restrictions in NC is driving away doctors and med students.

  • Deadly Greek train crash prompts strike; relatives give DNA

    Family members awaited the results of DNA testing to identify victims of a train crash that killed nearly 60 people in Greece, as workers went on strike Thursday saying the rail system is outdated, underfunded and dangerous. The collision of a passenger train and a freight train was the country's deadliest ever, and more than 48 people remained hospitalized — with six in intensive care — most in the central Greek city of Larissa. Larissa residents lined up to give blood, many waiting in heavy rain for more than an hour, while the city’s hotel association provided free accommodation to relatives of the crash victims.

  • Prosecutors’ Case Against FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Becomes Clearer

    Federal prosecutors have shared more information about their case against FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. Between two new indictments and civil suits against another former FTX executive, we now have a much clearer picture about what the Department of Justice thinks it has.

  • Excused Murdaugh juror left ‘a dozen eggs’ in jury room

    After a juror was excused from the double murder trial of South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh, she told the judge that she had left “a dozen eggs” in the jury room. The juror made the unusual comment after the judge in the case, Clifton Newman, notified her that she was being removed from the jury…

  • Driver arguing with passenger rams into tree ‘to end their lives,’ Illinois cops say

    The man and woman were rushed to hospitals with serious injuries, authorities said.

  • Three California beaches rank among the best in the US. Here’s why people love them

    The top contenders include beaches with white sand, sea lions and “gorgeous sunset views.”

  • The bestselling digital kitchen scale 101,000+ Amazon shoppers love is on sale for $12

    Great for portion control, kitchen scales can help keep calories in check.

  • Jena Malone Reveals She Was Sexually Assaulted While Filming 'The Hunger Games'

    Actor Jena Malone shared on Wednesday that she was sexually assaulted while filming The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2, in which she portrayed character Johanna Mason, in a poignant Instagram post.

  • Poll: Most Trump voters say U.S. has given 'too much' aid to Ukraine

    One year into the war between Ukraine and Russia, most Donald Trump voters now say the United States has given “too much” military aid to Ukraine (51%) and that such aid should “decrease” going forward (54%), according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll.

  • Abortion Pill Access

    Billboard truck promotes abortion pill access

  • US approves selling Taiwan munitions worth $619 million

    The U.S. has approved more arms sales to Taiwan, including $619 million worth of munitions for F-16 fighter jets, in a decision likely to be yet another point of friction between the U.S. and China, which claims the island as its own territory. The State Department said in a statement Wednesday night it had approved sales of missiles to be used with the F-16s as well as equipment to support the missiles. Taiwan is unofficially supported by the U.S. and has a fleet of F-16s bought from the U.S. Tensions between China and the U.S. are at their highest level in years over American support for the self-governed island, including visits by high-ranking politicians, and a host of other issues, including a suspected Chinese spy balloon that crossed the U.S. before being shot down last month.

  • All the Creepy Items Seized From Idaho Suspect Bryan Kohberger’s Family Home

    ReutersA search warrant unsealed Thursday revealed another list of creepy items cops seized when they arrested alleged Idaho quadruple killer Bryan Kohberger in December—this time from his family home in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania.The warrant revealed cops seized a Glock 22 pistol and three empty magazines for the gun, as well a Smith & Wesson pocket knife, a black mask, black gloves and a black hat.Also seized from the home was a criminal psychology book, a “green leafy substance” in a contai

  • Aaron Carter’s Mother Shares Graphic Photos From the Scene of His Death

    REUTERS/Robert GalbraithFour months after singer Aaron Carter was discovered dead in his California home at the age of 34, his mother has shared a series of graphic photos that she says were taken at the scene of his death.Jane Carter shared the images in a Facebook post on Wednesday alongside a caption in which she said she’s still looking for answers regarding the circumstances of her son’s death. “Still trying to get a real investigation for the death of my son Aaron Carter,” she wrote. “I wa

  • What the FBI found at the family home of the University of Idaho murder suspect

    The FBI recovered four medical-style gloves and a silver flashlight last year when they searched the Pennsylvania home of the parents of the man charged with killing four University of Idaho students.

  • Pittsburgh woman missing for more than 30 years found alive in Puerto Rico

    Patricia Kopta, a Pittsburgh street preacher, also known as “The Sparrow” has been missing for more than 30 years.