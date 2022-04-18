Former mayor of Oakbrook Terrace charged in red-light camera scandal

A longtime police officer-turned-mayor has become the latest suburban politician to be indicted on charges he accepted cash to allow red-light cameras into his town.

Two years after resigning from office amid revelations of the federal investigation, Anthony “Tony” Ragucci was charged with wire and tax fraud in a case made public Monday. Prosecutors accused Ragucci of accepting thousand of dollars after the state in 2017 let his suburb, Oakbrook Terrace, put red-light cameras at a busy, but arguably safe corner outside a west suburban mall.

According to federal prosecutors, the year before the cameras became operational, Ragucci was paid off as part of a scheme in which the red-light camera firm paid a 14% commission on revenue generated on the cameras to another firm it had hired as a “sales consultant” to get village business. That consulting firm’s officials then paid a portion of the commission to Ragucci, first $3,500 a month, then an amount based on how much cash the cameras generated, prosecutors alleged.

The then-mayor also directly accepted $12,500 cash from an official of the red-light camera firm as contracts were renewed, unaware that the official was secretly working with federal investigators on a wide-ranging corruption probe, prosecutors alleged.

Defendants who are charged by information rather than grand jury indictment typically intend to plead guilty. Ragucci could not immediately be reached for comment.

The alleged payments were being made at a time the Tribune was investigating how Ragucci and red-light camera firm SafeSpeed were able to get cameras installed at the busy but relatively safe intersection of Illinois 83 at 22nd Street, a corner shared by Oakbrook Terrace and neighbor Oak Brook.

Oak Brook officials fought the cameras, saying the corner didn’t need them, and the Illinois Department of Transportation had the final call because the cameras would be put on a state route. IDOT had previously deemed the corner too safe for cameras, then there were even fewer crashes, yet somehow IDOT reversed course to allow the cameras.

Story continues

That reversal came after the then-powerful Senate Transportation Committee, Martin Sandoval, intervened on SafeSpeed’s behalf, as did another state senator, Tom Cullerton.

The Tribune has previously reported that, before dying of COVID-19 in 2020, Sandoval admitted to accepted bribes from the SafeSpeed official, Oman Maani, who at the time was secretly working with federal investigators. Cullerton later admitted to taking part in a ghost payroll scheme and awaits sentencing.

Ragucci had been a police officer in Oakbrook Terrace for 25 years before being elected mayor in 2009 and reelected twice, as he touted in an online biography that his quarter century with a badge prepped him for life as an Illinois mayor: “There are few experiences better than law enforcement for learning about politics, the issues, the local businesses and what needs to be done.”

The charges against Ragucci came the same month that federal prosecutors pushed for a two-year sentence for former Crestwood Mayor Lou Presta, who admitted to taking a cash-stuffed envelope from Maani in exchange for Presta’s support of lucrative SafeSpeed cameras there.

SafeSpeed and its CEO, Nikki Zollar, have denied any wrongdoing, saying that any bribes offered by Maani occurred without the company’s knowledge.

Court records did not list an attorney for Ragucci. A lawyer who had been representing him told the Tribune he no longer did.

jmahr@chicagotribune.com