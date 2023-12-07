Former mayoral candidate will challenge Denise Driehaus for county commissioner

Adam Koehler, a tech entrepreneury from Mount Auburn, will challenge Denise Driehaus on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners in 2024.

Adam Koehler ran for the Ohio House in 2022, tried to run for Cincinnati mayor in 2021 and was a leading voice against the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway.

Now he wants a shot at becoming a Hamilton County commissioner.

Koehler, 46, announced this week that he will challenge incumbent commissioner Denise Driehaus. Koehler, a Republican from Mount Auburn, said he believes the three-member Hamilton County Board of Commissioners lacks a dissenting voice. All three commissioners are Democrats.

Koehler gave as an example the sale of the Cincinnati Southern Railway, a deal he opposed but voters in Cincinnati approved in November. While the county commissioners didn't have a say in the Cincinnati-owned railway, Koehler used it as an example of decisions made under Democratic control.

"I feel like things like that go through because we have no competition in Hamilton County government anywhere," Koehler said. "It's all Democrats. No one has to try. If somebody on city council wants something, you're not going to hear anything from the folks at the county commission."

Over the past decade Democrats have gained control of most elected offices in Hamilton County, occupying all three county commissioner seats as well as six of the eight countywide offices. Democrats will also have all nine Cincinnati City Council seats after the lone Republican on Cincinnati City Council, Liz Keating, lost her seat in November.

Koehler described himself as a "serial entrepreneur" who founded online signature company Dotloop before it sold to Zillow for $108 million. He also works as a Realtor. He ran for Cincinnati mayor in 2021 but failed to get enough valid signatures to get on the ballot.

In 2022, he ran for the Ohio House of Representatives but lost to Democrat Dani Isaacsohn in a district that covered the heavily Democratic central neighborhoods of Cincinnati.

He will face a well-known incumbent in Driehaus, 60, who has served on the board of commissioners since 2017. Prior to that, she spent eight years in the Ohio House. The Driehaus name has been big in local politics for decades. Her brother, Steve Driehaus, is a former Ohio state representative and U.S. representative.

When asked about Koehler's assertion that there isn't a dissenting voice on an all-Democratic board, Driehaus said she doesn't view the $111,494-per-year Hamilton County commissioner post as partisan.

"We recognize we represent everybody in the county, whether they're Republicans or Democrats," Driehaus said. "I take all phone calls."

Two of the three seats on the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners are up for election in 2024, Driehaus' and Alicia Reece's.

Another Republican, Jonathan Lee Pearson, 62, of Fairfax, has pulled petitions and is currently getting signatures to get on the ballot to challenge Reece.

Since Pearson already expressed interest in challenging Reece, Koehler said he decided to challenge Driehaus.

