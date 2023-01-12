Former mayoral candidate charged

Jan. 11—A former Muskogee mayoral candidate was charged Tuesday in Muskogee County District Court with making lewd or indecent proposals to a child under the age of 16.

John Mark Lowrimore, 39, also is charged with resisting an officer. He has been released on his own recognizance.

Lowrimore was arrested Thursday afternoon by Muskogee County Sheriff's deputies when he arrived at QuikTrip at U.S. 69 and West Shawnee Bypass. He thought he was meeting a 15-year-old girl he had been messaging on Facebook since Jan. 3. But when Lowrimore arrived, he found that Sheriff's Department Investigator Kile Turley was the person he had been messaging as part of a sting operation.

Lowrimore had previously sought to become Muskogee's 50th mayor in 2020 and ran for a seat on Muskogee's City Council in three other elections.

Within the last two weeks, Lowrimore had declared online his intentions to become a candidate for principal chief of Cherokee Nation and a Cherokee Nation Tribal Council at-large position.

According to court documents, Lowrimore continued messaging what he thought was a girl named DJ even after he was told she was 15. Turley said the conversations got intense over the two-day period before Lowrimore's arrest.

"John continues to talk about sexual acts with DJ," the documents state. "John wants to buy DJ's worn underwear for $20."

The conversation became more explicit before Lowrimore asked for more, documents states.

"John tells DJ that he wants to get a tent and take her virginity," according to documents.

Lowrimore agreed to meet the girl to get her underwear. That's when deputies took him into custody.

Lowrimore is scheduled to be back in court at 10 a.m. Jan. 24. A motion to dismiss the case has been filed for lack of jurisdiction because Lowrimore says he is a member of the Cherokee Nation. State courts no longer have the authority to prosecute crimes committed by or against Oklahomans who are also tribal members.