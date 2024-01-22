Former mayoral candidate Mark Ellis seeks return to Neenah council, faces Brian Roeh, Kristen Sandvick

NEENAH — Longtime Neenah residents will recognize a familiar name on the ballot in the Feb. 20 primary election for Common Council.

Mark Ellis is among the candidates in District 1, along with Brian Roeh and Kristen Sandvick, vying to succeed incumbent John Skyrms, who didn't seek reelection.

Ellis served on the Neenah council from 1981 to 1987 and from 1993 to 1998. He ran for Neenah mayor three times, losing to incumbent Marigen Carpenter in 1990 and 1994 and to Ken Harwood in 1998.

Now he's seeking a third stint on the council 26 years after his last one. His approach to the primary election is decidedly old-school. He doesn't plan to put up yard signs, mail fliers or post on social media.

"I have no social media or Facebook and don’t plan having one," Ellis said. "I believe in real face-to-face communication."

Roeh and Sandvick also will be recognizable to Neenah voters.

Roeh ran for the Neenah School Board in 2023, finishing sixth in a six-person race for three seats.

Sandvick ran for Neenah council in 2022. She survived a three-way primary election before losing to incumbent Kathie Boyette by 10 votes.

The League of Women Voters of Winnebago County will sponsor a forum for the three candidates at 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at City Hall, 211 Walnut St. The candidates will respond to questions from the audience.

The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the April 2 election, and the winner of the nonpartisan race will earn a three-year term on the council.

As part of The Post-Crescent's election coverage, Ellis, Roeh and Sandvick were asked to complete a questionnaire to explain why they're running for office, what makes them the better candidate and how they would address the most important issues facing the city. Their answers are published below.

For information about registering to vote and polling locations, visit the MyVote Wisconsin website at myvote.wi.gov/en-us.

Related: Plan to bring Mexican restaurant to Doty Island falls apart at 11th hour

Mark Ellis

Mark Ellis

Address: 218 Clybourn St.

Age: 67

Occupation: Retired

Highest education: Studied political science and marketing for two years at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh

Relevant experience: Neenah alderman for 11 years; vice president of the Neenah council; and past board member of the Neenah-Menasha YWCA (now YMCA), Youth Go, Future Neenah Development Corp., Future Neenah Inc., United Community Services Inc. and Beaming Inc.

Campaign website: None

Brian Roeh

Brian Roeh

Address: 146 Hazel St.

Age: 42

Occupation: Maintenance technical support manager at Air Wisconsin Airlines

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in aviation maintenance management from Southern Illinois University

Relevant experience: Years of managing projects and creating and adhering to multimillion-dollar budgets

Campaign website: BrianRoeh.com

Kristen Sandvick

Kristen Sandvick

Address: 312 Caroline St.

Age: 37

Occupation: Stay-at-home parent, homeschool teacher, growth and development teacher

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse

Relevant experience: I interned with Coulee Region Mediation and Restorative Justice, where I learned skills on conflict resolution and mediation. I spent nearly two years as a Wisconsin Works (W-2) coordinator in Monroe County. I have community engagement experience as a La Leche League leader and as a homeschool co-op administrator for the past eight years.

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/ksandvickforneenahcitycouncil

Why are you running for office?

Ellis: Now that I'm retired, I would like to work with the mayor, council and department heads to continue the fine work they are doing.

Roeh: There are projects that don't make financial or common sense to me. For example, we're spending three-quarters of a million dollars planning the pedestrian bridge to Arrowhead Park. Who is this bridge is being built for? Currently there aren't even amenities such as bathrooms to be utilized on this land.

Editor's note: Neenah budgeted $700,000 in federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act for "Arrowhead/Waterfront District design/beginning of construction." The money has not been allocated or spent.

Sandvick: I love this community. I have lived here for most of my life, and I believe that it is a great place to live. Historically, Neenah has been a place where people have wanted to live and raise their children, and with good leadership, it can continue to be.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Ellis: I don't believe one candidate is necessarily better than another. I believe Neenah will be in good hands with anyone who wishes to serve the city.

Roeh: I promise to come to the council meetings prepared to address everything on the agenda and to keep the best interests of the Neenah residents as my primary focus.

Sandvick: As your alderperson, I will actively seek out opinions on local issues from my district's residents and small businesses. I will prioritize finding solutions that benefit our district and the greater community.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Ellis: The folks I have spoken with are all pretty pleased with Neenah and its growth. I wish to continue that direction.

Roeh: Many people are concerned about how their tax dollars are being spent. They want to focus on priorities and not pet projects. I am going to be a presence on the council who will ask the questions that are not being asked now. Does this project serve the people of Neenah? Why this project and not another? How will this impact the current and future budgets?

Sandvick: While canvassing, I heard concerns about where the city is spending money. There were concerns about unsafe roadways, parking downtown and pedestrian crossings. People also wanted to know if there would be any developments along First Street on Doty Island, specifically, if Doty Island could get a Kwik Trip. One resident suggested we could consider having West Wisconsin Avenue become pedestrian only. This idea reminded me of a street from my time in Hong Kong which was pedestrian only at peak times. I look forward to bringing creative problem-solving to our city council.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Meet the Neenah Common Council candidates in District 1 primary