Former mayoral candidate to be on probation for 4 years for gun threats

Apr. 4—A judge put a former Frederick mayoral candidate on probation for four years — including 18 months on home detention — for pointing a rifle at people in 2021 and threatening them, court documents show.

After an argument, Steven Lee Hamrick Jr., 36, pointed a rifle at other residents in his apartment complex in July 2021 and threatened to kill them, charging documents say.

He was indicted in October 2021 on 13 counts, including assault, possessing a firearm with a prior felony conviction and reckless endangerment.

Hamrick was a Frederick mayoral candidate in the 2021 race. He won the Republican nomination, then lost in the general election.

"Steve is focused on his family and work and doesn't have any comment on the case beyond that," his lawyer, James Johnston, wrote in a text message to the News-Post on Tuesday.

Hamrick pleaded guilty on March 6 to second-degree assault and possession of a shotgun or rifle by a prohibited person.

The same day, Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julie Stevenson Solt sentenced Hamrick to 10 years for the assault charge, all of which was suspended, and three years, to be served consecutively, for the firearm charge. The three years were also suspended, court documents show.

In addition, Hamrick will have to participate in mental health and anger management treatment, Will Cockey, a spokesman for the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office, wrote in an email on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, police responded to an apartment at 1022 Capistrano Court, near Butterfly Lane, on July 31, 2021, for a mental health call. A man had called 911 and told the dispatcher that he was going to "kill people in the apartment" and to "send police in the next 35 seconds," charging documents say.

Police identified the number as belonging to Hamrick.

Once police arrived, bystanders waved one officer down and told him there was a man with a rifle on the third-floor staircase, charging documents say.

Police did not see Hamrick, but searched his apartment on the third floor and found a shotgun, a rifle, a pistol and several magazines, charging documents say.

Police recovered more ammunition after they searched Hamrick's apartment with a warrant.

Later, in August 2021, police followed up with a man who lived in a different apartment in the same complex who told police he and his fiancé were hosting an engagement party the night of July 31.

Between 10 and 10:30 p.m, Hamrick came down and started yelling at the man and other guests.

According to charging documents, the man told police that Hamrick said, "I'll be back with something for you." The man moved the party inside his apartment after that.

Later, between 10:45 and 11 p.m, the man called police and said his neighbor, Hamrick, was pointing "what looked like an AR-15 rifle" at his patio door. Hamrick yelled, "I've got something for you," charging documents said.

