Former mayor's expungement bid withdrawn, but will seek sealing

Dec. 21—SCRANTON — Former Carbondale Mayor Joseph Vadella on Wednesday ended his effort to expunge his 1998 ballot tampering conviction but still hopes to shield it from public view.

Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse granted Vadella's request to withdraw his petition and allow him to file a new request to make the case "limited access," which preserves court records for criminal justice agencies but otherwise seals them.

After the brief preceding Wednesday in county court, Vadella said he incorrectly applied for relief under the Pennsylvania Clean Slate Law and needed to redo his petition.

He acknowledged the mistake and noted he is not an attorney though he filed the petition in October himself.

"I actually asked for the wrong thing," Vadella said.

Vadella, 65, is seeking to seal the record of his arrest and conviction centered on a scheme to tamper with absentee ballots during the May 1997 primary election for magisterial district judge in Carbondale.

During that election, Vadella served as Carbondale's mayor and one of his brothers was on the ballot for the local judicial seat.

Vadella pleaded guilty in federal court to a misdemeanor count of harassing a witness and he pleaded guilty in county court to records tampering, forgery, and two absentee ballot law violations — all misdemeanors.

Vadella sought in October to have the record expunged, which would remove and destroy the records, under the 2018 law.

Under the law, expungements for misdemeanors may be granted only if the person is at least 70 and has been free of arrest or prosecution for 10 years.

First Assistant District Attorney Judy Price challenged Vadella's petition and argued he was not eligible for the relief.

Now represented by attorney Joseph McGraw, Vadella moved to withdraw the petition and said he planned to file a new one to classify his case as "limited access."

Limited access removes some convictions from public court records but allows criminal justice agencies continued access.

The law's purpose is to lessen barriers to employment, housing and education by shielding some court records from the public, according to the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. The law applies to some second- and third-degree misdemeanors.

Asked if she would challenge Vadella's new petition, Price said she would first need to see it.

