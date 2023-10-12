Former McAllen ISD principal takes top job at Harlingen High School

Oct. 11—Only have a minute? Listen instead

HARLINGEN — Harlingen High School's got a new leader at the helm.

The school board has named Efrain Amaya, a former McAllen school district principal, to take the historic high school's top administrative job.

Amaya takes over for Nelda Alonso, who served a year as the school's principal.

Now, she's taken a job as the district's career and technical education coordinator.

Amaya comes to the district from McAllen, where he's served as a middle school principal, principal of an alternative education campus as well as a director, assistant principal, teacher and coach.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

"I am a coach at heart and I aspire to coach the staff and students, even parents, to reach their highest potential," Amaya said. "Harlingen CISD is an incredible place to work and grow and I look forward to joining the H.H.S. Cardinal team to promote a structured, safe and empowering learning environment."

Superintendent J.A. Gonzalez, whom the school board hired in August after he served seven years as the McAllen school district's superintendent, said he's counting on Amaya to take the high school to new heights.

"I have full confidence in Efrain Amaya's capabilities as a leader," Gonzalez said. "He's going to bring systems and processes to Harlingen High School to elevate teachers to be the very best educators who are excited to come to work every day and his strategies will empower students with the tools to succeed. Mr. Amaya is going to get us on track to be one of the best high schools in the nation."

School board members are "enthusiastic" to draw Amaya into the district's administrative team, spokeswoman Marcy Martinez stated in a press release.

"We look forward to working alongside Mr. Amaya and his team of administrators at HHS to promote the highest level of success in each and every student," board President Dr. Belinda Reininger said.

A graduate of Mission High School, Amaya holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of Texas-Pan American along with two masters degrees from Grand Canyon University.