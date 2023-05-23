Former McDonald’s manager charged with sexually assaulting teen employee appears in court

Channel 11 was met with silence as 26-year-old Daniel Bonet walked out of court. He’s facing charges of sexual assault, corruption of minors and more.

He sat quietly in court not making eye contact with the victim who testified on Tuesday. According to police, the assault happened in October 2021 when the victim was just 15 years old.

The two met while working at the McDonalds in Moon Township where Bonet was the shift manager.

Tears fell down the victim’s face as she said rather than driving her home after work, Bonet drove her to the Walmart parking lot and forced her to have sex with him.

“It happened here in this parking lot?” said Walt, who lives in Moon Township.

Shoppers were shocked by the crime and now want justice served.

“There should be a lawsuit there, she should receive compensation for that, but he should be put behind bars,” Walt said.

The case is moving forward after that emotional testimony. The Commonwealth even added an additional sex charge to Bonet’s docket. It’s unclear why it took nearly a year and a half from the incident before charges were filed in this case.

Bonet is due back in court in July. McDonald’s told us he is no longer employed with the company.

