Former McDonald’s supervisor accused of impregnating young employee facing charges

A local police chief confirms a former McDonald’s supervisor has now been charged with child molestation and other crimes involving a young woman who worked at the restaurant.

The suspect was already on the sex offender registry.

The new charges are out of Loganville, but the suspect is being held in Clayton County on unrelated charges. The Loganville police chief told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that new information came to police after a Channel 2 Action News story aired in March.

The mother of his alleged victim says for now, she is finding comfort that he’s behind bars.

“It’s still rough. She’s still dealing with, you know, being a new mom. But today is a different kind of day. So, it’s a day of rejoicing. It’s a day of accomplishment,” the victim’s mother said, who we are not identifying.

“Meaning?” Winne asked the mother.

“He’s gone. He’s locked up,” the mother said.

The mother said Jamira Sampson impregnated her then-15-year-old daughter.

Channel 2 Action News first ran across Sampson’s name in a lawsuit against McDonald’s corporation and others. But Winne has since learned that even before that lawsuit was filed, Sampson was already listed on the state’s sex offender site.

A lawsuit shows Sampson was convicted of two sex offenses years before he was hired by the McDonald’s at 4638 Atlanta Highway in Loganville and that he was on the sex offender registry when hired and placed in a supervisory role.

Documents suggest Sampson has now been charged with child molestation-felony, statutory rape-felony, and enticing a child for indecent purposes-felony.

Documents indicated all three offenses involve a child under the age of 16 and suggest Sampson took the victim in an automobile to an unknown park in Loganville and had sexual intercourse with the victim.

“The accused stated that he believed that he may be the father of the victim’s child,” the documents said.

A statement from Loganville Police Chief Dick Lowry said:

“The Loganville Police Department has had an open criminal investigation regarding a reported Statutory Rape since February 2022, with Jamira Sampson as a suspect. After the WSB-TV story on this case aired, additional information on the case and the suspect became available. Our Detectives pursued the new information and on Friday, April 21, 2023, were able to secure Felony arrest warrants on Jamira Christopher Sampson, 29.”

“Since our initial story aired about the lawsuit, have you provided information to Loganville police?” Winne asked the mother.

“Yes, they did reach out to me,” the mother said.

Lowry told Winne that at last check, Sampson was in the Clayton County Jail on an unrelated charge.

A Clayton County warrant says on Jan. 17 of this year, Sampson committed an offense of aggravated assault by strangulation.

During the story we aired in March, Winne spoke to someone by phone who said he was Jamira Sampson.

He indicated did work as an assistant manager at McDonald’s in Loganville and said a young girl who worked at the Loganville McDonalds lied to him about her age, telling him she was 17, but he did not have a relationship with her or anyone underage.

He suggested though there were two charges listed in the lawsuit, both came from one case, and he’d been hard-working and had stayed law-abiding since his release from prison.

“I definitely want him to pay for his crime, but it’s still bittersweet. We need to heal the country, heal these people,” the mother told Winne.

In a statement from our March story, Tiffanie Boyd, Senior Vice President, and Chief People Officer for McDonald’s USA, said:

“There is simply no place under the Golden Arches for the type of conduct alleged in this complaint, and it is deeply troubling to us all. As a leader within this company, I know how important it is that every restaurant fosters a culture of safety and care.”

“Last year, McDonald’s implemented its Global Brand Standards, where all restaurants worldwide are assessed and held accountable to a set of standards addressing topics like harassment prevention and workplace safety,” the statement continued.

In another statement from the owner of the McDonald’s location in Loganville, Bruce Vineyard said:

“The allegations made in this lawsuit are disturbing, and this employee no longer works at our restaurant. My organization has always tried to be a place where everyone feels safe and respected when they come to work. We hold safe and respectful workplace training, and we always have an open door for employees to raise concerns.”

A spokesman said Sampson is represented by the Clayton County Public Defender Office on the aggravated assault charge, but the office has no comment on the assault allegation so far.

Winne attempted to get a new comment from Mcdonald’s for this story, but so far has not heard back.

