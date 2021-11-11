Former MCF inmate withdraws guilty plea in murder case

Nov. 11—PERU — After pleading guilty to a Level 1 felony charge of murder in June, a former Miami Correctional Facility inmate has officially withdrawn his plea and is now preparing for trial next year.

Michael Parrish was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday inside Miami County Superior Court 1, but his attorneys filed the motion for withdrawal on his behalf shortly before the hearing began.

Parrish is accused of killing fellow inmate Richard Carrell, 56, whose body was found in his unit by a correctional officer May 19, 2019.

An autopsy at the time ruled the cause of death to be suffocation by strangulation, and further investigation into Carrell's death led police to arrest Parrish — who had been Carrell's cellmate.

A probable cause affidavit filed shortly after the incident highlighted an argument between Parrish and Carrell earlier that day over the theft of belongings, and Parrish told authorities that he couldn't remember what happened because he had "blacked out."

Parrish also told investigators that he only remembered waking up the next morning and noticing rolled-up blankets on Carrell's bed, with one of Carrell's legs sticking out from underneath the bottom bunk, the affidavit noted.

Parrish added that he hid Carrell's leg from view and went to breakfast before becoming "anxious" and returning back to the cell.

A few minutes later, a correctional officer entered the cell and sensed that something did not seem right, according to the affidavit, and Parrish eventually ended up admitting that Carrell's body was underneath the bed.

During Tuesday's hearing in the matter, Prosecutor Courtney Alwine brought up informal discussions between the defense and prosecution, based mainly on where Parrish has been housed during the court proceedings, as part of the reason why she believes the defendant now wants to move forward with a trial in the case instead of going ahead with the plea deal.

"This motion lies in Parrish's displeasure in where he's (currently) being housed," Prosecutor Courtney Alwine told the court, adding that Parrish was transferred to Pendleton Correctional Facility to be closer to family but wasn't actually able to benefit from the visitation. "... So now he doesn't like Pendleton. ... It's not a reason to withdraw a plea. It's just his disapproval of where he is."

However, defense attorney Kristina Lynn argued that Parrish had a constitutional right to withdraw his plea in the case with really no other reason that needed to be given, an issue that Judge J. David Grund agreed with as well.

"At this point, Mr. Parrish does not want to plead guilty to the charge of murder," she argued. "He's choosing to go to trial."

That trial is now tentatively slated for May 2022, with a pretrial conference set for 10 a.m. April 12, 2022.

Per state sentencing guidelines, Parrish, if convicted, could face anywhere from 45-65 years for the offense, with an advisory sentence of 55 years and up to a $10,000 fine.

According to past court records, Parrish was originally incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility after being convicted of multiple felonies related to burglary, criminal confinement and battery after an assault on an Indianapolis woman inside her Indianapolis home back in 2014.

Later that same day, those same court records indicated that Parrish also abducted two different women at gunpoint in Marion County before sexually assaulting them, and police at the time said he did the same with two additional women the next day in Hendricks County.

Parrish ended up pleading guilty to over a dozen charges related to kidnapping, rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement for his role in those incidents, and he was sentenced to 100 years in federal prison.

Kim Dunlap can be reached at 765-860-3256 or at kim.dunlap@kokomotribune.com.