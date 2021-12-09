Former MCF officer sentenced to probation for sexual misconduct

Dec. 9—BUNKER HILL — An officer at the Miami Correctional Facility who was accused of engaging in multiple sexual acts with an inmate at the prison has been sentenced to three years probation for her role in the case.

Alicia Baker, 36, was initially arrested last April on a single charge of sexual misconduct, which is a Level 5 felony when a service provider commits acts with someone who is lawfully detailed or on supervision.

The charge stems from an interview Baker had with with prison investigators in which she admitted she had kissed, fondled and engaged in oral sex with an inmate four or five times in the laundry room of his unit, a probable cause affidavit stated at the time.

Baker plead guilty to that felony charge during a recent hearing in Miami Superior Court I.

Along with serving probation, Baker is ordered to pay all court costs and other fees, totaling around $1,500.