Former McKeesport teacher faces more sex charges

Sep. 15—Police on Wednesday filed additional sex charges against a former McKeesport Area middle school teacher who already was accused of sexually assaulting several boys.

The new charges against Eric Vincent Fairman, 26, of Pleasant Hills, relate to his former role as a basketball coach and involve two players, according to court documents.

One boy, identified in court documents as victim number 10, told investigators that he was sexually assaulted at Fairman's house in the spring of 2021, at an unoccupied house this summer and during a basketball tournament. The boy said Fairman performed sex acts on him and asked the boy to "send inappropriate things, including showing body parts," police said.

Fairman also sent pictures of himself to the boy, police said.

Another boy, identified as victim number 11, told investigators that he was 13 when Fairman had inappropriate physical contact with him in a school parking lot in 2017, court documents said.

Police said Fairman gave the boy edible marijuana candies, sent numerous images of his genitals to the boy and offered the boy $200 to perform a sex act on him.

Fairman initially was charged on Sept. 1 with multiple counts of indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal communications in connection with alleged incidents involving at least four boys. He resigned from his teaching position the day before the charges were announced.

On Sept. 6, Fairman was charged in connection with five more alleged incidents that police said involved three additional children over the past several years.

On Tuesday, he was charged with criminal counts related to yet another alleged victim.

In one of the new cases, Fairman was charged with two counts each of sexual assault and statutory sexual assault and four counts each of indecent assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, as well as unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and criminal use of a communication facility.

In the other case, he is charged with two counts each of indecent assault and corruption of minors, as well as promoting prostitution, unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of a communication facility.

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Edward J. Borkowski on Sept. 8 denied Fairman's request to be granted bond and released on electronic home monitoring. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

