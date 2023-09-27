Former McKinley football star serves day in jail for trespassing, assault charges

CANTON ‒ A former standout McKinley High School football player will serve no additional jail time for criminal trespassing and four assault charges filed in connection with a May 6 incident.

Canton Municipal Judge Curt Werren found Se'Von A. Pittman, 29, of Akron guilty of the charges after he pleaded no contest on Monday.

Werren sentenced Pittman to a day in jail, which he had already served following his arrest in May. The judge put Pittman on probation for two years. He ordered him not to engage in similar conduct and to demonstrate good behavior for two years. He ordered the defendant to enroll in counseling and comply with its recommendations. Pittman must pay $998 in court costs.

Police originally charged him with two counts of felonious assault, strangulation, and breaking and entering, all felonies. He was also charged with three counts of misdemeanor assault.

A Stark County grand jury declined to indict him on those felony charges, but sent five misdemeanor charges back to Canton Municipal Court, where the case originated.

In court Monday, Pittman did not dispute the charges filed by Canton police after they were called to a home in the 1500 block of Clark Avenue SW around 5:15 p.m. May 6.

Authorities have said Pittman entered a detached garage without permission and when the garage owner told him to leave, he hit the victim in the face and knocked her to the ground several times.

Pittman pushed another woman, knocking her to the ground and causing visible injuries, as well as pushing a 23-week pregnant woman to the ground. He picked up another woman by her neck and threw her across the garage. He hit a man with a closed fist in the face several times, causing visible injuries.

In May, Pittman's attorney said his client had been playing the role of peacemaker in trying to break up an altercation. A message seeking comment about this week's court outcome was left with his attorney.

Pittman was selected as a two-time Associated Press Division I All-State first-team selection while at McKinley. He attended Ohio State University before transferring and playing at the University of Akron.

