Former medical director suing Seattle Children’s Hospital for alleged racial discrimination

A former medical director of Seattle Children’s Hospital is suing the hospital after claiming he was racially discriminated against.

Dr. Danielson was the medical director of the Odessa Brown Children’s Clinic which primarily serves families of color and low-income families.

The suit comes three years after Dr. Benjamin Danielson’s resignation which happened back in 2020.

He resigned from his position in November, citing institutional racism which he claimed jeopardized the safety of patients and staff at the hospital.

According to the lawsuit, the hospital allegedly created a hostile work environment by allowing racial slurs, failing to remedy known incidents of systemic racism, and subjected black and brown employees to a double standard of conduct.

The lawsuit is now ongoing.

“We are disappointed that Dr. Ben Danielson is pursuing legal action after voluntarily leaving three years ago, and vigorously dispute the allegations being made,” said the hospital in a statement to the Seattle Times on Tuesday.







