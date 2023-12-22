Former Medina High School teacher sentenced to 6 years in prison in child pornography case

A former Medina High School teacher was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison Thursday after pleading guilty to a charge of receiving child pornography.

Kevin Hedrick was sentenced by Judge Sara Elizabeth Lioi, chief judge of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, to 74 months in prison, credited for time served since his January arrest.

Hedrick will be on supervised release for 10 years following the completion of his prison term. He will also have to pay $17,000 in restitution toward a fund set up by the court to help victims of child exploitation, according to his attorney, Don Malarcik.

This sentencing comes as part of Hedrick's plea agreement made with prosecutors in August. Prosecutors dropped two other charges as part of the plea agreement, including charges of minor enticement and coercion.

Hedrick was originally placed on paid administrative leave in October 2022 after the FBI began investigating the Kent State graduate. He was originally accused of speaking online with an undercover agent posing as a 28-year-old mother of two underage girls on Kik, an instant messaging application.

Hedrick allegedly agreed to meet with the mother and her 14-year-old daughter for sex, after which the FBI obtained search warrants for Hedrick's online and telephone accounts. Agents were able to uncover more than 1,000 images and videos depicting minors in sexually explicit acts from his Kik account.

Another Medina High School teacher, Jason T. Sturm, was recently charged with sex crimes involving minors. Sturm was indicted on charges of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person and illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance. Both charges are second-degree felonies.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter, @athompsonABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Former Medina teacher Kevin Hedrick sentenced in child porn case