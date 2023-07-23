Former 'member' of Donetsk puppet authorities comes under fire in Donbas

Alexander Borodai, a former

Alexander Borodai, a former "member" of the Russia-controlled Donetsk puppet authorities and current member of Russia’s State Duma from Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s party, United Russia, came under fire on the Donbas frontline on July 21, the Borodai-led "Donbas Volunteer Union" reported on July 22.

Two Russian officers were wounded, while Borodai was unharmed as the organization's vehicle came under fire while leaving the frontline position of a battalion, the outlet claimed.

Borodai can be seen standing with his head bandaged and his clothes covered in blood in images shared on Telegram. Specific details about the incident were not provided and it is unclear where and when the images were taken.

Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy proposed awarding Borodai the Order of Courage for his "many years of service, bravery, and principled position on defending Russia’s interests and contribution to the liberation of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts."

Borodai, 50, is a Russian terrorist, journalist, political scientist, "Russian world" ideologist. Born in Moscow, he previously worked as a journalist, including as a correspondent for the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti, covering the First Chechen War, and for the newspaper Zavtra, where he worked alongside fellow terrorist Igor Girkin (AKA Strelkov) and contributed to publications advocating Eurasianism.

He was mentioned as an FSB Major General in a 2002 publication in Russian media, a claim he personally denied.

From May 16 to Aug. 7, 2014, Borodai acted as "Prime Minister" of the Russia-controlled Donetsk puppet authorities. From Aug. 8 to Oct. 20, 2014, he served as chief advisor to Alexander Zakharchenko, the "Representative of the Council of Ministers" in Donetsk. Since 2015, he has headed the "Donbas Volunteer Union."

Since 2014, he has been wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine and is considered a threat to Ukraine’s national security.

In 2021, he was elected as a member of the State Duma of Russia from Putin’s party, United Russia.

