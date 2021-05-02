Former members of Trump's inner circle are living in fear after Rudy Giuliani raid, report says

President Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani wipes sweat away after an interview with One America News Network's Chanel Rion outside the White House West Wing in Washington, DC, on July 1, 2020. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Rudy Giuliani raid has Trump allies feeling uneasy about what could come next, CNN reported.

A former Trump advisor said the raid is proof that officials are willing to pursue his inner circle.

Several Trump allies also said it "wouldn't shock" them if Giuliani turned on the former president.

Trump allies are growing increasingly concerned about the future after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's office and apartment were raided by federal agents this week, according to CNN.

On Wednesday, Giuliani, who acted as Trump's former attorney, was the target of two raids in which investigators seized several of his electronic devices as well as a computer belonging to his personal assistant. The searches were in connection to a criminal probe into Giuliani's dealings in Ukraine, The New York Times reported.

Trump's allies and former members of his inner circle are now reportedly becoming increasingly worried about further raids and upcoming FBI investigations.

"This was a show of force that sent a strong message to a lot of people in Trump's world that other things may be coming down the pipeline," an advisor to the former president, who wished to stay anonymous, told CNN.

The advisor also described the Giuliani raid as "overkill" and said the raid was a worrying sign that investigators were more willing to pursue investigations than previously thought.

"I can't for the life of me think why you would need to send seven FBI agents to go and collect a cellphone and laptop," the advisor said.

Two other people close to Trump echoed these sentiments, according to CNN, but declined to be quoted.

The former New York City mayor has not been charged and denied any wrongdoing. His attorney said in a statement this week that it was a "corrupt double standard" that feds didn't execute a search warrant against Hunter Biden as well.

"Republicans who are prominent supporters and defenders of President Trump ... are subjected to false charges and procedures used in the past, if at all, in cases involving terrorists and organized criminals," the statement said.

Some people, including ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen, have since come out to predict that Giuliani will turn against Trump if prosecutors tightened the screws on him.

Another person who is close to the former president said that this outcome "wouldn't shock" them at all.

"Even the most loyal people have their breaking point," the person said, according to CNN. "I think we've seen some more surprising instances of things like that happening, especially with Michael Cohen."

Cohen is serving a three-year prison sentence under house arrest after pleading guilty to multiple counts of campaign finance violations and tax evasion. He also pled guilty to lying to Congress as part of Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's interference in the 2016 US election.

