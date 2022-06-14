Former Memphis Police Department officer indicted on civil rights violations charge

A former Memphis police officer was indicted for a civil rights violation involving sexual assault Tuesday.

Bridges Randle, 47, is charged with violating the civil rights of a woman in 2000 when she called him to investigate her car being vandalized. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Memphis said the civil rights violation includes an aggravated sexual assault.

The case initially was dormant for 14 years, and investigators made no arrests until DNA evidence from a rape kit linked Randle to the incident, prosecutors said. It wasn't until 2018 that the case saw a jury trial in state court.

Randle was represented by Leslie Ballin and was acquitted of the charges. According to prior reporting from the Commercial Appeal, Randle did not appear in court the day the verdict was handed down. It was unclear Tuesday if Randle had an attorney in the federal case.

The case is now being assessed in federal court as a different crime – a civil rights violation – allowing the case to not fall into double jeopardy. The FBI's Memphis Field Office is handling the investigation.

