Former Memphis police officer pleads guilty in 2021 assault on detainee

Breaking news Memphis

A former Memphis police officer has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of assaulting a person in custody after a January 2021 arrest.

Armando Joel Bustamante told a federal judge he hit a man in the head with his pistol and hands while the man was in custody on Jan. 16, 2021.

"This former Memphis police officer abused his authority by violently assaulting a man without basis," Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke said in a statement released Tuesday. "Officers who willfully use excessive force without basis are not above the law and will be held accountable."

Bustamante pleaded guilty Monday afternoon to one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The charging document and court entry of his guilty plea were released Tuesday morning.

The victim's identity wasn't released. Charging documents identified the person only as "M.L."

"The defendant struck M.L. with his pistol, a dangerous weapon, and with his hands, without legal justification, resulting in bodily injury to M.L.," the charging document alleged.

Bustamante waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty based on a bill of information. His sentencing is scheduled for June 15 before U.S. District Judge John T Fowlkes Jr. in Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department did not respond to a request for comment at the time of publication.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Former Memphis Police officer pleads guilty to 2021 assault