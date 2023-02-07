Former Memphis police officer took a photo of Tyre Nichols after beating

After Memphis police officers gave Tyre Nichols the beating that would allegedly kill the 29-year-old, one took photos of the bloodied and injured man with his personal cell phone and sent it to six people, newly released documents show.

The statement, which was obtained through a public records request to the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), was sent by the Memphis Police Department in its request to have now former officers Tadarrius Bean, Haley, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills and Emmitt Martin III decertified.

POST is Tennessee's police certification body, which also decertify officers and prevent them from working in the state at another department.

"On [Haley's] personal cell phone, [Haley] took two photographs while standing in front of the obviously injured subject after he was handcuffed," the document read. "[Haley] admitted [he] shared the photo in a text message with five people; one civilian employee, two MPD officers, and one female acquaintance."

The memo goes on to say a sixth person was later found to have received the same photograph.

Haley is one of six officers to have been fired from the police department in recent weeks. He is also one of the five to have been indicted on multiple criminal charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official oppression and official misconduct in connection with Nichols's death, which occurred three days after a video showed police beating Nichols during a traffic stop.

The Memphis Police Department and Haley's attorney, Michael Stengel of Memphis, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon.

This story will be updated.

