Former Memphis police officers charged with the death of Tyre Nichols plead not guilty
The five former Memphis police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols have pleaded not guilty during a court arraignment.
When the texts began coming in about a shooter at Michigan State University, training that many students started receiving as schoolchildren automatically kicked in. Then they waited as a gunman who killed three students and wounded five more eluded police for about four hours. Schools and districts across the U.S. implemented such training after the 1999 Columbine High School massacre and the practice has evolved and grown since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, that killed 20 children and six educators.
“We understand that there may be some high emotions in this case, but we ask that you continue to be patient with us,” Shelby County Criminal Court Judge James Jones said after the plea.
Six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan is celebrating his birthday by donating $10 million to the Make-A-Wish foundation.
Political activists in Florida are calling out large corporations that claim to support Black history but also have used their […] The post Activists rip companies that support Black history while donating to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeared first on TheGrio.
Nikki Bell and Artem Chigvintsev had no idea their toddler wasn't feeling well until it came time for his role in their Parisian wedding
Five former Memphis police officers on Friday pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges stemming from last month's beating of Tyre Nichols, a Black man whose death three days later stirred outrage and fresh calls for reform. Police video captured images of the officers beating and kicking Nichols, hitting him with a baton, spraying him with pepper spray and firing a stun gun at him on Jan. 7 following a traffic stop. The case has renewed a national discussion of race relations and police brutality.
Neither team gave an inch. But LSU women's basketball found enough space to escape Ole Miss for a much-needed win Thursday night.
The Senate Judiciary Committee delayed their vote on whether to advance the nominations of several of President Biden's judicial nominees, including Charnelle Bjelkengren.
$19,000 worth of fentanyl and methamphetamine have been taken off the streets in Hall County.
A British tattoo artist has challenged himself to tattoo all 151 1st Generation Pokémon on fans to raise money for Blue Cross, a U.K.-registered animal welfare charity. William Langford, a 30-year-old tattoo artist from Suffolk, England, became inspired after hearing that long-time "Pokémon" protagonist Ash Ketchum will be hanging his cap after 25 years of entertaining fans from around the world.
Startup investing is more attractive than ever, with popular crowdfunding platforms facilitating investment processes and expanding their market reach globally. Popular U.S.-based crowdfunding platform Wefunder received regulatory approval to expand its operations across the Eurozone region earlier today. In fact, Wefunder is the first U.S.-based equity crowdfunding platform to operate multi-nationally. How is this Possible?: The European Union passed the Regulation on European Crowdfunding Serv
The Spanish parliament on Thursday approved legislation expanding abortion and transgender rights for teenagers, while making Spain the first country in Europe that will entitle workers to paid menstrual leave. The driving force behind the two laws was Equality Minister Irene Montero, who belongs to the junior member in Spain’s left-wing coalition government, the “United We Can” Party. The changes to sexual and reproductive rights mean that 16- and 17-year-olds in Spain can now undergo an abortion without parental consent.
Attorney Ben Crump and family of Darryl Williams hold press conference Thursday
Memphis Police DepartmentAll five of the former Memphis officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols—a 29-year-old Black man who’s beating last month was captured on cameras and sent the nation into fury—pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in their first court hearing on Friday morning.The suspects—Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Demetrius Haley, Justin Smith, and Desmond Mills Jr.—were arrested and indicted in January on felony charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault,
Enduring the loss of a star quarterback and an instrumental offensive coordinator is rarely as easy as Nick Saban made it look. That's Kirby Smart's next task.
MSU officials provide the latest information Thursday in the deadly campus mass shooting.
R. Kelly is going to spend a lot of time in prison, that’s something we already know. But, exactly how long he’ll be behind bars is still up in the air.
Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, suggested Thursday that Florida’s Parental Rights in Education law doesn’t go far enough.