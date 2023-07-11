Former Memphis police Sgt. Mark LeSure found dead Sunday; death still under investigation

The Memphis Police Department responded to a man down call at 8 a.m. Sunday morning, the department said. The man who was found dead, according to family, is former MPD Sgt. Mark LeSure.

A former Memphis police officer was found dead in Westwood Sunday morning, family of the man confirmed to The Commercial Appeal.

Officers from the Memphis Police Department responded to a man down call at the 4200 block of Falcon Drive at 8 a.m. Sunday, where the former officer, Sgt. Mark LeSure, was found dead at the scene, according to the department.

MPD Public Information Officer Theresa Carlson said in an email statement that a positive identification was made Tuesday afternoon.

The cause of death, according to Carlson, is still under investigation.

LeSure, who spent 8 years in the U.S. Army, was first employed by MPD in December 1992, according to a 2015 Facebook post from the department.

After retiring from the department, he attended LeMoyne-Owen College, according to his public Facebook page. He graduated with a criminal justice degree in May of this year.

Lucas Finton is a criminal justice reporter with The Commercial Appeal. He can be reached at Lucas.Finton@commercialappeal.com and followed on Twitter @LucasFinton.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Memphis police IDs man found dead Sunday as Mark LeSure