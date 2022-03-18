Former Mental Health Partners counselor accused of sexually abusing client set for trial

Mar. 17—A former counselor with Boulder's Mental Health Partners accused of sexually abusing a patient is set for trial in the fall.

Jose Alejandro Yepes, 49, pleaded not guilty in Boulder District Court Thursday to unlawful sexual contact — fake medical exam, unlawful sexual contact — no consent, stalking and indecent exposure.

Yepes, who remains free on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, is now set for a four-day trial starting Oct. 10.

Yepes' new attorney, David R. Jones, asked for the later trial date so the court could first schedule a motions hearing to address some pre-trial matters, as Jones said he has had trouble getting information from Mental Health Partners necessary to prepare his case.

Boulder District Judge Norma Sierra set a motions hearing for May 5, and Yepes agreed to extend his speedy trial deadline to accommodate the trial date.

Boulder police said Yepes was employed by Mental Health Partners at the Warner House facility, 2833 Broadway, and worked with people suffering from substance abuse issues. He was hired on Oct. 19, 2020, and as a "milieu counselor" was there to help support residents but was not a licensed therapist.

A woman told police that Yepes repeatedly contacted her and "initiated contacts that were sexual in nature" over a one-month period starting in November 2020.

According to an affidavit, the woman said Yepes locked her in a room for what he called "energy healing" sessions and turned out all of the lights and turned up a noise machine so people could not hear them.

She said Yepes made requests like asking her to step on his back while he was naked on the floor, asking her to spank him, and showing her nude pictures of himself.

The woman said Yepes would also brush up against her while she was in common areas of the facility and would use his passcode to enter her room. She also believed he was outside her room listening to her private conversations because of comments he made about those conversations.

The woman also said Yepes talked often about how he could easily get someone out of the country, which initially made her afraid to report the incident.

According to the affidavit, the woman recorded her last session with Yepes on a device and played it for a detective. During the session, the detective heard Yepes apologize after the woman confronted him, and said he could lose his job if anyone found out.

Mental Health Partners officials said Yepes was fired on Dec. 1, 2020.