Former Merced County Sheriff sergeant pleads not guilty to assault charges

A former Merced County Sheriff Sgt. was arraigned on charges of assault in Merced County on Wednesday.

Dustin Witt, 42, appeared before Judge Paul Lo at the Merced County Superior Courthouse through attorney Roger D. Wilson. Witt pleaded not guilty to charges of assault by a public officer, assault likely to cause bodily injury and an enhancement of inflicting great bodily injury. Witt is currently out on bond.

Former Merced County Sheriff Sgt. Dustin Witt, 42, looks to attorney Roger D. Wilson as Witt is arraigned on charges of assault by a public officer, assault likely to cause bodily injury and an enhancement for inflicting great bodily injury, in Merced County Superior Court in Merced, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. According to authorities, Witt is accused of kicking a detained man in the head several times when he responded to a March 11, 2023 DUI-related vehicle crash.

The charges against the former sheriff’s sergeant stem from a March 11 incident in which he responded to a DUI-related crash in the 2400 block of Cardella Road. According to the Merced County District Attorney’s Office, deputies detained Louis Jackson for the DUI-related crash and during the encounter, Witt kicked Jackson several times in the head.

The Merced County District Attorney’s office filed the charges Wednesday following a request from the Merced County Sheriff’s Office to review the incident.

“Their department discovered it as a result of their own internal checks and balances, and after their review they brought it to our attention,” said Merced County District Attorney Nicole Silveira.

Witt is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22.

“Everyone’s equal under the law,” said Silveira. “When we say we hold officers to a higher standard we’re usually talking about moral ground. But the law applies to everyone equally,” Silveira said. “When we’re evaluating what to charge that’s what we’re looking at.”

