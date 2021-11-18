Former Mercer County magistrate charged with harassment

Nov. 18—PRINCETON — A former Mercer County magistrate has been charged with harassment for allegedly intimidating an employee at the courthouse annex.

Charles Poe resigned his magistrate position in May after an investigation by the Supreme Court Judicial Investigation Commission (JIC) into alleged "inappropriate sexual, homophobic and racist comments" to a frequent courthouse visitor.

Poe was charged with harassment Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective Lt. Eric Pugh, with the Princeton Police Department. In the complaint, the victim stated that she had been "a victim of the defendant sexually harassing her and stalking her in the past."

In the recent complaint, the victim told investigators that after Poe was removed from his position he placed a call to her on her work cellphone.

The complaint states the victim did not answer the call, but Poe "continues to come to her workplace just to 'hang out.' "

In recorded statements, the victim accuses Poe of standing outside her office and in the lobby of the courthouse annex. The complaint also alleges Poe is allowed access to areas of the annex not accessible to the general public.

On Monday, Nov. 1, "the victim reported that the defendant came to the annex and she felt trapped and distressed as he was standing in the lobby outside of her office," the complaint states. "She stated that on that day her daughter had a hearing at the annex and witnessed what she believed to be the defendant standing near her new car in the parking lot with his cellular telephone out taking pictures."

The victim said the events caused her to suffer from "substantial emotional distress and fears for her safety," according to the complaint.

----According to the JIC report released in May, Poe allegedly made discriminatory comments verbally and by text message, and sent "indecent photos, cartoons and at least one video" by text message.

"On certain occasions, when the individual declined to reply to the text messages, Respondent (Poe) would remind (the complainant) that he was a magistrate," the JIC report declared. "Specifically, respondent would state, 'Hello I'm talking to you. This is your honor speaking.' "

The investigation into Poe began Jan. 26 after an ethics complaint was made against him.

The JIC report states Poe admitted the text messages came from him in a sworn statement on March 8.

"The investigation further revealed at least one former judicial employee who suffered the same type of unseemly conduct by respondent (Poe)," the report stated.

----During its investigation, the JIC found many of Poe's comments to be harassment of two individuals.

The report noted discriminatory actions, expressions of bias and prejudice by a judge can call into question a judge's integrity and impartiality.

"Discrimination and harassment should be things of the past," the JIC report stated. "They have no place in today's society. They do not belong in the courtroom, the boardroom, the classroom, the workplace, or anywhere. Judges must lead by example. Justice is supposed to be blind. Therefore, it is provident for judges to treat all litigants in a courtroom or all persons in a courtyard equally. To do otherwise, casts doubt on the judiciary as a whole."

The JIC report further noted that there is no place in the judiciary for a judge who does not practice equality for all while both on and off the bench.

"By his actions, respondent (Poe) cast shame on the judiciary as a whole," the admonishment continued. "Because of his actions, respondent no longer deserves the mantle of judge."

In an agreement with the JIC, Poe agreed to immediately resign his position and never again seek judicial office in West Virginia by election or appointment.

In his resignation letter to Sadler, Poe stated, "It has been a pleasure working with the court."

----Poe, a retired Princeton police officer, served as a Mercer County magistrate from 2008 through December 2012. In that year he lost his bid for re-election.

However, in February 2014 Poe was appointed to the position to replace former Magistrate Richard D. "Rick" Fowler who resigned after an investigation into misconduct spurred by a racy Facebook message thread.

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

