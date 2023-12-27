Former Meridian Mayor Barry dies Christmas Eve

Dec. 27—Former Meridian Mayor Cheri Barry died Sunday evening in the presence of family and friends, her son, Merritt Barry, announced via social media.

Barry, a graduate of the University of Mississippi, worked as a social worker before taking over her family's business, Bonnie Jean's and B J's Alley. Later, she went on to serve as the executive director for the American Red Cross Key Chapter.

In 2009, Barry became Meridian's first female mayor, serving until 2013. She was later named executive director for the Foundation for Rush.

Elected officials and members of the community took to social media to share their thoughts on Barry's passing. Marion Mayor Larry Gill said Barry was deeply involved in the community before, during and after her time as mayor.

"She was a champion for Meridian long before she became the mayor and continued that legacy during her tenure as mayor," he said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and all who knew Mayor Barry during this difficult time. This community will miss this champion."

Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith said Barry was a servant of the community and longtime personal friend.

"I first met Cheri 30 years ago, when she was executive director of the local American Red Cross. Over the years, she became a friend who was always a joy to be around," Smith said. "Meridian has lost a dedicated public servant who championed her hometown in every capacity she served — from businesswoman to mayor. Cheri will be missed."

In a statement, Barry's grandson George Bass Fowler, who refers to his grandmother as "Yaya," said the former mayor was constantly on the go.

"Yaya never wanted to stay inside, and would always want to go eat at El Norte, the Mexican restaurant, or go to the mall, and I can remember swimming in her pool while she was pressure spraying the concrete like it was yesterday," he said.

Fowler said Barry was always trying to include others, and her cheerful demeanor persisted even through the cancer that ended her life.

"Even with liver cancer Yaya tried to lighten the mood and make everyone laugh, and for Yaya's last 24 hours, she fought with everything she had to wait for all of our family and friends to be in the room with her," he said, "And I like to think she waited for me and my two younger brothers to open our first Christmas presents from her before she finally let go at 7:33 p.m. on Dec. 24th."

"She will always be loved and in our hearts," he added.

The Meridian City Council on Wednesday praised Barry's service to the community and announced intentions to memorialize her contributions to the Queen City at a later date.

Councilman George Thomas, who was on the council during Barry's term in office, said the city and council should recognize the former mayor in the immediate future as well as plan a permanent memorial honoring her service.

