Former Merriam Woods city clerk pleads guilty to defrauding the city

A former city clerk for Merriam Woods pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to defrauding the Taney County town of more than $68,000.

Breanna Gamble, also known as Breanna Delcour, of Ozark worked as the city clerk at Merriam Woods from July 2018 until August 2019. In federal court, she admitted that from October 2018 to August 2019 she used the city's credit cards and bank accounts on a variety of personal shopping sprees. Purchases were made from Amazon, Victoria's Secret, Ulta, Lululemon, Ticketmaster and other large retailers, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Western District of Missouri.

The 28-year-old also admitted to forging a signature on a $5,500 city check that she then used to purchase a motorcycle for her personal use. She had written the city check to "A.D." for "computer back up, maintenance, software repairs." According to federal court documents, "A.D." was Gamble's husband at the time, and he did not perform any computer work for the city.

To conceal her scheme and use of funds, Gamble recorded false financial entries and false invoices, made misrepresentations to the city's mayor and board of aldermen and failed to cooperate with the company hired by the city for a financial audit.

Under her plea agreement, Gamble must pay the whole amount back to the city. The one count of wire fraud can be subject to up to 20 years in federal prison without parole. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

