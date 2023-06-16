Former Merrimack cop pleads guilty to fabricating records

Jun. 16—A former Merrimack police officer has agreed to give up his law enforcement career, after admitting to fabricating traffic warnings and misusing state driver records, authorities say.

Ryan Milligan, 36, of Manchester, pleaded guilty Thursday in Concord District Court to two misdemeanor counts of tampering with public records or information, and one count of violating the Driver Privacy Act, according to a news release from the Attorney General's Office.

As part of the plea deal, Milligan agreed to surrender his certification as a law enforcement officer; be placed on a national registry of decertified officers; not seek future employment as a law enforcement officer; and not contest his placement on the state's exculpatory evidence schedule, or "Laurie list."

Officials said Milligan fabricated written warnings after traffic enforcement details conducted by the state Office of Highway Safety last August and September, generating them using information obtained through the state police telecommunications system.

As part of the negotiated plea, Milligan was fined a total of $3,400, with all but $600 suspended for a period of two years.

If Milligan violates any conditions of the deal within two years, the state may impose the rest of the fine and seek additional charges, officials said.

The case was investigated and prosecuted by the state Department of Justice's public integrity unit after a referral by Merrimack Police Department.