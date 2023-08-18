Former Mesa PD officer faces fentanyl possession, DUI charges for overdose on the job

In May, a Mesa police officer was found unresponsive in his patrol vehicle after a drug bust. Initially, there were concerns the officer had accidental exposure to the drugs, but now a criminal investigation has begun.

Former Mesa officer Christopher Jenkins is being charged with two felonies and two misdemeanor charges, and he made his first court appearance last week. The court documents say Jenkins overdosed on drugs while on the job in May and tampered with evidence.

According to police documents, a bystander called 911 on May 18 to report that they noticed Jenkins unconscious and possibly having a seizure in his police vehicle. The vehicle was locked, and his foot was on the brake with the engine running in the middle of the street.

Mesa police car

Mesa police officers arrived and smashed the window to drag out their unconscious coworker. They administered multiple doses of Narcan to Jenkins and gave him CPR until he regained consciousness. He was transported to the hospital, according to court documents.

Mesa police then conducted internal and criminal investigations. According to records, Mesa police officers initially feared Jenkins had been exposed to opioids from a drug bust the day of the incident, but tests from the hospital showed that Jenkins had fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in his system.

On May 18, Jenkins made a drug seizure containing two different types of fentanyl, one was in pill form, and one was powder, but both were a significant amount. During the stop he turned off his body camera, according to arrest documents.

After the drug seizure, Jenkins placed the pills and a pipe into police evidence but failed to put the powder form of fentanyl into evidence and kept it in the passenger compartment of the vehicle, according to police documents.

When police searched the vehicle, they found a bag containing 19.3 grams of a white substance that tested positive for fentanyl and was located under a water bottle beneath the rifle rack in the passenger compartment. A glass pipe was also located on the lockbox in the rear of the vehicle, according to reports.

The white substance did not test for any signs of cocaine, proving that no cocaine was in the vehicle and accidental exposure to both drugs at the same time would have been implausible. Jenkins had also admitted to a fellow officer previously that he uses marijuana, according to police documents.

Court records stated it is further implausible that Jenkins failed to notice that such a large amount of fentanyl was missing from what he put into evidence, alleging that he must have willfully taken the drugs, used them, and was under the influence while driving on the job, according to court reports.

Following the incident, Jenkins was served a Notice of Administrative Reassignment on May 25. An Internal Affairs investigation was set to begin, but Jenkins resigned on June 1 leading to no notice of investigation nor interview with Jenkins.

"Officer Jenkin’s actions are shocking and in direct conflict with the morals, ethics and integrity expected frommembers of the Mesa Police Department," wrote Detective Robert Katz from Internal Affairs regarding this investigation from released records.

Jenkins was charged with two felonies for drug possession and tampering with evidence. He was also charged with two DUI misdemeanors.

In his first court appearance on Aug 1, he entered a not guilty plea.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Former Mesa officer faces charges of fentanyl possession, DUI