Former Met chief who oversaw disastrous child abuse probe is being lined up to run British FBI

Lord Hogan-Howe is being lined up to run Britain’s equivalent of the FBI - Stefan Rousseau/PA

Lord Hogan-Howe, the controversial former Met Commissioner, who oversaw the disastrous VIP child abuse investigation, is being lined up to run Britain’s equivalent of the FBI.

The crossbench peer has emerged as Number 10’s preferred candidate to become the next director general of the National Crime Agency, despite previously not making it onto the shortlist.

Lord Hogan-Howe, who was Met Commissioner between 2011 and 2017, is an ally of Boris Johnson, who backed him to become Prime Minister.

It is understood his application to become the £223,000 a year head of the NCA was initially unsuccessful, but that it is once again under consideration following an intervention by Mr Johnson.

However, the suggestion he could be about to make a return to a senior British policing role has sparked fury among the victims of the Met’s VIP paedophile ring scandal.

Harvey Proctor, the former Conservative MP, who lost his home and job after being falsely accused of child abuse, described Lord Hogan-Howe as the Prime Minister’s lapdog.

Harvey Proctor lost his home and job after being falsely accused of child abuse - Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Eddie Mulholland

Mr Proctor, who was awarded £900,000 in costs and damages from Scotland Yard, for his ordeal, said: “Operation Midland was one of the most scandalous episodes in the Met’s history and it happened on Hogan-Howe’s watch.

“When he apologised to me for my ordeal he claimed he had not known the details of the investigation. I did not believe that then and I don’t believe it now.

“He is the Prime Minister’s lapdog and I will be writing to the Home Office to express my deepest concern over these reports.”

Scotland Yard, under Lord Hogan-Howe’s leadership, spent 18 months and almost £2 million investigating claims by fantasist Carl Beech that a high profile paedophile ring had abused and even murdered children in the 1970s and 1980s.

Among those falsely accused were Sir Edward Heath, the former Prime Minister, Lord Brittan, the former Home Secretary and Lord Bramall, the former head of the Army.

Beech was eventually jailed for 18 years for perverting the course of justice, but not before some of those accused had their homes searched and their reputations tarnished.

Story continues

Carl Beech, who was eventually jailed for 18 years for perverting the course of justice - CPS/PA

Steve Rodhouse, who headed up Operation Midland when he was at the Met, is currently a director general of operations at the NCA.

Mr Proctor said: “Not a single police officer has been held to account for the failings in Operation Midland. Mr Rodhouse was rewarded with a plumb job at the NCA and now we hear his former boss might be heading off to join him.

“The idea that the two police leaders who were in charge of Operation Midland, will be running Britain’s equivalent of the FBI is deeply disturbing.”

It is understood Lord Hogan-Howe applied for the NCA job earlier this year, but failed to make the final shortlist of two, which featured Graeme Biggar, the current acting head, and Neil Basu, the former head of counter-terror policing.

Mr Basu was widely tipped for the job after he decided against applying to be Met Commissioner.

But he is unpopular with Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Mr Johnson, having criticised the Prime Minister over comments he made on race.

A Home Office spokesman said a fair recruitment campaign is under way.