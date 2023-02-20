Former Met officer charged with rape after alleged victim wrote to Cressida Dick 19 years on

Retired Metropolitan police officer Stephen Kyere arriving at the Old Bailey on Monday - Yui Mok/PA

A former Metropolitan police officer appeared in court charged with rape after his alleged victim wrote to the force’s former commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to reopen the case nearly 19 years later.

Stephen Kyere, 57, is accused of abusing and raping the then 23-year-old at her home after showing her his police warrant card in the Oceana nightclub in Kingston, south west London, in April 2004.

Jurors at the Old Bailey on Monday heard how the woman had called police to report the alleged attack but the investigation was dropped two years later.

The woman then complained about the “injustice” in an email to the then Commissioner in 2018 and the case was reopened.

Mr Kyere was later traced and compared to CCTV images at the club which showed a similar man present on the night of the offence, the court was told.

The officer, who was off-duty that night, provided a DNA sample which provided a match.

Mr Kyere, who has since retired from the force, was interviewed in 2020 and claimed sex with the woman was consensual.

He denies rape and indecent assault.

'Flashed police warrant card'

Opening his trial on Monday, prosecutor Kate Blumgart told how the defendant was aged 38 when he met the woman at the Oceana nightclub while off duty on April 13, 2004.

Mr Kyere approached the victim and a friend at the club and flashed them a Metropolitan police warrant card.

Kate Blumgart, prosecuting, said the alleged victim spoke to him as her “boyfriend at the time wanted to join the police force”.

After returning back to the woman’s flat, the police officer allegedly climbed into her bed, as she was “drifting in and out of sleep” from a cocktail of slimming pills and alcohol.

He allegedly went on to stroke her breasts and engaged in sex with her as she cried and said “please go” and “stop”, the court was told.

Ms Blumgart said: “She was unable to recall how her clothing was removed. She was very shocked and crying.

“She jumped out of bed, grabbed her dressing gown and ran out of the room.”

The woman then rang 999 after barricading herself inside the bathroom.

Victim wrote to Commissioner

On August 31, 2004, a semen stain on the duvet provided a full DNA profile but there was no match to the national database and the investigation was closed.

In 2017, the woman, who is now in her early 40s, had her first child and developed post-natal depression.

“This triggered her to write a letter to the Commissioner of Metropolitan Police on the 14th August 2018 explaining the injustice that she felt about the investigation,” Ms Blumgart said, and the case was reopened.

CCTV from the nightclub and the original 999 call had been lost, but there were available stills taken from the footage.

From that comparison, officers concluding Mr Kyere looked similar, jurors were told.

Ms Blumgart said: “Police obtained a list of all black ethnic minority officers serving in the Metropolitan Police Service in 2004 by the name of ‘Stephen’.

“The police compared the images of them with the still image taken from the CCTV and concluded that Stephen Kyere looked similar. His shift pattern was reviewed and it was apparent that he was not on duty on the night of the offence.”

Mr Kyere was interviewed on January 15, 2020 where he said he had never had non-consensual sexual intercourse and provided a DNA sample.

Ms Blumgart said: “He said that the sexual intercourse was consensual and that he had formed the view that she was attracted to him during the course of the evening.”

The trial continues.