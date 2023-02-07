Former Met Police officer David Carrick believed he was 'untouchable', Judge tells court

Carrick poses with police firearm - SWNS

David Carrick, the Metropolitan Police officer and serial rapist, is facing multiple life sentences today after pleading guilty to carrying out more than 70 appalling sex attacks on at least a dozen women during a 17-year reign of terror

The 48-year-old will be jailed at Southwark Crown Court following a two day hearing in front of Mrs Justice Chema-Grubb.

Carrick sat in the dock wearing a dark suit, white shirt and patterned tie as Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb began her sentencing remarks.

She told Carrick his crimes represented a “spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law”.

She said he had taken “monstrous advantage” of his position as a police officer to “brazenly rape and sexually assault many women”.

“You believed you were untouchable, and for many years you were,” she told him.

The judge said some of Carrick's victims had been forced into controlling and coercive relationships and she said he had demonstrated an “escalating, extreme domination” of these women.

She said he had also shown his “utter contempt” for his victims as human beings.

Victim with mild learning disabilities

The court was told that one of Carrick’s victims had mild learning disabilities and their relationship had been exploitative.

The judge said he had initially been charming towards her, but under the influence of alcohol turned into a “monster” raping, abusing and humiliating her.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb said Carrick's crimes had had an "irretrievably devastating impact" on the lives of his victims.

"You have shaped their lives and deprived them of the ability to form relationships," she said.

Sexual offending commenced after he became a police constable

The judge noted that Carrick's violent sexual offending “commenced almost immediately” after he became a police constable.

She told Carrick: “You have lost your liberty, job and status and the prospect of a difficult time in custody for many years.”

As the court was taken through the details of each harrowing offence, Carrick sat in the glass walled dock with his head bowed, flanked by two male custody officers.

Story continues

Carrick's lawyer, Alisdair Williamson KC, said the defendant “did not ask for mercy and did not expect any”.

He said: “There can be no excuse, only the shadow of an explanation...he is testament of the abused becoming the abuser.”

Carrick, who was an armed officer with the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Unit, pleaded guilty last month to 49 separate charges, confirming his status as one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders.

Year of abuse destroyed victims lives, court heard

On Monday the court heard heart-rending accounts from his victims, who described how his years of abuse had destroyed their lives and shattered their confidence in the police.

Carrick was arrested in October 2021 after a woman came forward to Hertfordshire Police to report that she had been raped by a serving Met officer.

Following the publicity surrounding his arrest and charge, more women came forward with allegations of sexual abuse, rape and domestic violence dating back to 2003.

Two of his victims were police officers, while others were targeted because they were vulnerable.

Police failings

It subsequently emerged that police missed no fewer than nine opportunities to identify Carrick’s patterns of behaviour and offending which lasted almost two decades.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Carrick repeatedly used his status as a police officer to attract, abuse and then silence his victims, convincing them they would never be believed if they came forward, a court has heard.

One victim described how she was too frightened to report him after he “drilled into her that he was the police, he was the law”.

Another, who suffered a violent rape at his hands, recalled how she was told by a nurse in Accident & Emergency there was little point in lodging a complaint because “the law protects its own”.



Outlining the prosecution case against him, Tom Little KC, told Southwark Crown Court that Carrick had been responsible for a “systematic catalogue of violent and brutal sexual offences perpetrated on multiple victims.”

The prosecutor said it did not matter to Carrick who the victims were, adding: “Where he had the opportunity he would rape them, sexually abuse them, assault them and humiliate them.”

Mr Little explained: “He frequently relied on his charm to beguile and mislead the victims in the first place and would then use his power and control - in part because of what he did for a living - to stop them leaving or consider reporting him.

“He was no doubt aware that they would conclude they would be unlikely to be believed if they were to come forward on their own and claim that a Metropolitan Police officer had raped them.”

David Carrick (right) appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London for sentencing - Elizabeth Cook

He targeted his first victim in 2003, meeting her in a bar and telling her she would be safe with him because he was a police officer.

Carrick then invited the woman back to his south London flat, where he repeatedly and violently raped her.

The court was told that as she tried to get away, she had bitten his arm and Carrick had put a black handgun to her head telling her: “You are not going.”

In her moving impact statement, the woman said: “That night I felt I had encountered evil, for the past 19 years I've been lost in my own life mainly due to this one event.

“I distinctly remember his words, ‘Come on, you can trust me I am the safest person you can be around. I am a police officer’.

“I honestly thought he was going to kill me that night, I thought he was going to rape me and kill me and that my life would be over.”

Carrick threatened another of his victims with his police baton

Another of Carrick’s victims, who was subjected to almost two years of degrading sexual attacks, described how he threatened her with his police baton and sent her a photograph of his work issue firearm saying “remember I am the boss”.

Carrick sometimes would sometimes use dating websites to target his victims often entering into controlling and coercive relationships.

One victim described how he dictated what she could eat and when she could sleep, locking her in a tiny cupboard under the stairs if she displeased him.

The Met failed to take action against Carrick despite numerous complaints being raised about his behaviour.

He was finally sacked from the force last month after pleading guilty and being unmasked as one of the country's most prolific sex offenders.

Carrick's crimes are set to form part of the independent inquiry looking at the murder of Sarah Everard, who was raped and strangled by then-serving Met officer Wayne Couzens in March 2021.