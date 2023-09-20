Former Meta AI VP debuts Sizzle, an AI-powered learning app and chatbot

Founded by the former vice president of AI at Meta, Jerome Pesenti, Sizzle is a free AI-powered learning app that generates step-by-step answers to math equations and word problems. The company recently launched four new features, including a grading capability, a feature that regenerates steps, an option to see multiple answers to one problem and the ability to upload photos of assignments.

Sizzle works similarly to math solver platforms like Photomath and Symbolab, however, it can also solve word problems in subjects like physics, chemistry and biology. Sizzle provides help with all learning levels, from Middle School and High School to AP and College.

It’s typical for students to use AI-powered learning apps to instantly get answers without learning anything. OpenAI’s ChatGPT has been a common source to help students cheat. However, Sizzle doesn’t simply provide solutions to the problems. The app acts as a tutor chatbot, guiding the student through each step. Students can also ask the AI questions so they can better understand concepts.

“After leaving Meta, I was inspired to leverage AI to truly help students and non-students no matter what kind of background they come from, the school they attend, or how many resources they have,” Pesenti told TechCrunch, who focused on making Meta products safer through the use of AI. “I felt that applications of AI haven’t had a clear positive impact on people’s lives. Using it to transform learning is an opportunity to change that.”

The Sizzle app leverages large language models from third parties like OpenAI as well as developing its own models in-house, Pesenti explained. The AI’s accuracy rate is 90%.

Image Credits: Sizzle

With the new “Grade Your Homework” feature, users can now upload a picture of a completed homework assignment, and the app will provide specific feedback about each solution. If a user makes an error, Sizzle tells them to try again and walks them through it.

Its new “Try a Different Approach” lets the user suggest a different way to solve the problem in a way that makes sense for them. Users can type a brief explanation of how they would like the AI to re-approach, and it will regenerate a step-by-step solution.

There’s also a “Give Me Choices” option, which gives users multiple answers to choose from. We see this feature being useful in preparing students for upcoming tests.

Additionally, the “Answer with a Photo” ability allows them to upload images from their camera roll. Sizzle users could already use their phones to scan a problem.

Built by a team with backgrounds from Meta, Google, Twitter (recently renamed X) and Twitch, Sizzle already has over 20,000 downloads since launching in August. The average rating on both the App Store and Google Play Store is currently 4.6 stars.

Sizzle hopes that rolling out these new features will encourage more students to try the app.

Unlike most learning apps that require users to pay to unlock certain features, Sizzle is completely free to use. The company eventually wants to add a premium offering and in-app purchases, however, the version of the app for solving step-by-step problems will remain free.

Sizzle recently secured $7.5M in seed funding, led by Owl Ventures, with participation from 8VC and FrenchFounders. Sizzle is using the funding to expand its team and help develop the product. The company plans to add more features in the next few months.

