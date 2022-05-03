Former Methuen High student stabbed; 16-year-old charged

May 3—METHUEN — Police are investigating after a former Methuen High School student prohibited from being on campus was stabbed in a hallway just before noon Monday.

Police Chief Scott McNamara said the 15-year-old boy was in stable condition and recovering from injuries that were not life threatening. He was brought to Lawrence General Hospital and then Boston Children's Hospital.

Since the teen is a minor, his name is not being released. McNamara said the boy will likely be charged with unauthorized entry or trespassing.

A 16-year-old boy, also not identified by police, was quickly taken into custody and charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, a count of armed assault with intent to murder, a count of carrying a dangerous weapon on school grounds, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police said a knife used in the attack was recovered at the school.

A preliminary investigation suggests that the 15-year-old entered the high school and confronted the 16-year-old. It is believed the two know each other.

Police say the older teen with the knife chased after another student, but that person was able to escape unharmed.

The incident ended when a male student and a male staff member stepped in and held the 16-year-old down until police arrived.

"I want to stress, there is no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to students, staff or the community at large," McNamara said at a press conference Monday afternoon.

The school was temporarily locked down before students were sent home early about 1:15 p.m.

Concerned parents, including Kristen Maxwell, showed up at the school after hearing about the stabbing. Maxwell's daughter, a senior, had early dismissal, so she picked her up about noon and was unaware of the incident happening inside.

Ten minutes after arriving home, Maxwell read about a fight and stabbing at the school on Facebook. As a concerned mother, Maxwell said she decided to return to the school in a show of support. She was joined by a group of others.

A heightened police presence is expected at Methuen High this week.

The police chief said he plans to meet with Superintendent Brandi Kwong to review security, door locking and building access policies.

The chief praised the quick response of the staff, particularly school nurses and a student resource police officer, for ending the incident quickly.