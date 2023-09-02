Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson: 5 things you may not know about his life and legacy

WASHINGTON - Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, 75, known for his efforts in freeing hostages and other wrongly detained Americans, died in his sleep on Friday at his home in Chatham, Massachusetts.

Richardson had worn many hats throughout his life, including being a congressman, a 2008 presidential candidate, a U.N. ambassador under the Clinton administration and a congressman. However, he always went by the moniker "the Governor," from his time as leading his home state of New Mexico.

Then US Energy Secretary Bill Richardson listens to a question during hearings conducted by the House International Relations Committee on March 1, 2000, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Richardson said that high oil prices and low supplies threaten the world economy but remains optimistic that oil producers will agree to increase production. (Credit: GEORGE BRIDGES, AFP)

"He lived his entire life in the service of others – including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad...the world has lost a champion for those held unjustly abroad and I have lost a mentor and a dear friend," said Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, which Richardson ran.

Here's five facts about Richardson's career as a politician and international negotiator:

Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and won Guinness World Records

Richardson was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize last month for his efforts in freeing hostages and other wrongly detained Americans. He told The Hill that he was “ honored by this nomination of a prestigious award, knowing it’s a long shot.”

He had been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on several other occasions, such as in 2019 for his work in North Korea seeking the release of hostages there. But his latest nomination was notable since it was backed by four senators, the Hill reported.

"Proud to be one of the four Senators who advocated for this nomination," Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-NM, posted on Facebook last month. "Our former governor has spent his post-political career dedicated to the safe return of political prisoners and hostages around the world and I am enormously grateful for his service."

Richardson also won the Guinness World Records in 2002 for 13,392 handshakes in eight hours at the New Mexico State Fair as part of his campaign for governor.

Richardson helped secure the release of Brittney Griner and other hostages

Richardson contributed to efforts to broker a deal for the release of Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who spent 10 months in a Russian prison after she was detained for allegedly possessing cannabis oil in her luggage.

Griner was eventually exchanged for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. After Griner’s release in December 2022, her family issued a public “special thank you" to Richardson.

Richardson also helped free other individuals in countries such as North Korea, Cuba, Iraq and Sudan. He filled a whole biography with tales of his high-stakes meetings with tribal leaders and tyrants, writing about brokering deals with Fidel, Saddam, Hugo and "a Kim or two."

He said in an interview with USA TODAY earlier this year that he would collaborate with American officials but would also press on alone when needed.

“We try to coordinate with the U.S. government when it's helpful, but we don't work for the government,” Richardson said. “We consult with them. Our responsibility is to the families.”

Withdrew being Obama's secretary of commerce

After Barack Obama won the 2008 presidential election, he nominated Richardson to be commerce secretary but Richardson withdrew his nomination because of an ongoing investigation by a federal grand jury, NBC News reported at the time.

The grand jury investigated how the Beverly Hills financial services company, CDR, that contributed to Richardson’s political activities earned a $1.5 million state contract, as CBS News reported.

The AP reported that same year that Richardson and other high-ranking members of the administration wouldn’t be criminally charged.

Worked as the secretary of energy under Bill Clinton

Richardson worked as secretary of energy under the Clinton Administration from 1998 to 2000. Voice of America reported that Richardson’s tenure was “troubled” because of an incident involving missing computer equipment containing nuclear weapons secrets at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.

The government was also investigating former nuclear weapons scientist Wen Ho Lee, according to Voice of America. In 1999, Richardson fired Lee, who later pleaded guilty to mishandling computer fires.

Clinton and Richardson formed a deep rift, though, which Richardson said was a result of his decision not to endorse Hillary Clinton in the 2008 primaries. He threw his support, instead, to Barack Obama.

Ran for president in 2008

Richardson ran for the Democratic nomination in the 2008 presidential election with the goal of becoming the nation's first Hispanic president.

His campaign focused on many issues concerning the environment, foreign policy, education and immigration reform, according to Britannica. However, he later dropped out of the race after placing fourth place in both the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson: Here are 5 facts about him to know.