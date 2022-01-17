Former New Mexico National Guard security employee facing new charges

Jan. 16—A former employee of a security company contracted with the New Mexico National Guard faces more charges in his suspected involvement in a November robbery in Pecos.

Jacob Saul Santillanes, 31, was charged with burglary and larceny after he was accused in the robbery of a Dollar General in Pecos on Nov. 11, according to a criminal complaint filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court.

The charges come just weeks after Santillanes, of Pecos, was charged with eight unrelated felony counts in December on suspicion of stealing firearms and other security items from a guard shack of Blue Stone Solutions LLC, contracted to provide security to the National Guard complex in Santa Fe County.

Santillanes was fired from his job as a guard at the company after he was accused of smoking fentanyl while on the job, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

On Dec. 28, state police filed additional charges after a man said he believed Santillanes sold them a stolen gun, according to an arrest warrant filed in San Miguel County Magistrate Court. Investigators believed the firearm to be the same as the ones stolen from the security company.

These resulted in additional charges of receiving stolen property, attempt to distribute synthetic cannabinoids and possession of a controlled substance.

State police say Santillanes, who worked as an assistant manager for the Dollar General, used his keys to gain entry and steal $600 from the store's safe using the access code, according to the most recent arrest warrant affidavit.

When the store's manager attempted to confront him, Santillanes failed to show for their meetings and, upon his termination, turned in fake keys, according to the affidavit.

State police investigators questioned Santillanes about the robbery on Dec. 18. He told them he did work at the store and had access but denied having any role in the burglary, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Two arrest warrants have been issued for Santillanes in the December and January cases. Santillanes was released from the Santa Fe County jail on bond for the felony larceny charges on Dec. 21.

As of Thursday, Santillanes was not in custody. State police did not respond to questions of whether the agency knew of the suspect's whereabouts or if he may be considered a fugitive.