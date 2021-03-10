Former MI5 chief called on to defuse ‘bombshells’ dropped by Harry and Meghan

The Queen with Lord Parker. - AFP

He is the real-life spy master who oversaw British intelligence at the height of the 2017 terror attacks and the Salisbury poisoning a year later.

But as he prepares to become the next Lord Chamberlain, the most senior officer in the Royal household, Andrew Parker, former director general of MI5, can expect to have his work cut out.

When he replaces the long-serving Lord Peel on April 1, the Cambridge-educated amateur ornithologist is going to have to make an eagle-eyed assessment of the fall-out from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.

While the Queen may be intent on addressing the “serious” and “concerning” issues raised privately with her family, according to Tuesday’s statement, behind palace gates “the institution” so pointedly referred to by the couple in their two-hour tell-all undoubtedly also has questions to answer.

Top of the in-tray for Lord Parker, described as Britain’s “safest pair of hands”, will be allegations that “The Firm” did not provide enough support to the Duchess when she flagged her deteriorating mental health to the human resources department – notwithstanding the fact that members of the Royal family remain baffled the Duchess did not come to them directly.

The royal household will also have to address claims of institutional racism – and a climate where, according to Prince Harry’s assessment, royals like the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge feel “trapped”.

Amid talk of Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, and Clive Alderton, who serves the same role for Prince Charles, being “dead men walking” for their role in the “Megxit” crisis, Lord Parker will be forced to address the thorny issue of how to resolve family disputes in way that preserves the integrity of the monarchy without alienating any of its members.

As the Windsors continue to pick through the wreckage of the bombs dropped by Harry and Meghan before a global audience of millions, the 58-year-old father of two will be required to demonstrate his trademark “unflappability”.

As one royal insider put it: “Harry was right when he said the royals have become hostages to the household that is supposed to be there to serve them. This is not just a wake-up call to the institution but the family to get a grip on that household. That’s where Lord Parker will help to bring a fresh perspective.

“He needs to help the Royal family use this as an opportunity to have a long, hard look at how the Royal household is organised in a way that best supports and promotes a British monarchy that has been under attack.”

According to someone who worked closely with the senior “spook”, Lord Parker’s ability to think “strategically” as well as tactically will also be a great help to Her Majesty.

“He comes from a background where leaking costs lives, so he’ll expect a much more professional approach. This is a bloke who is able to see around corners.

“He doesn’t reveal his character easily. He’s not somebody you feel very chummy with but he is somebody you feel very secure with.”