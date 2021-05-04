Former MI6 spy Christopher Steele produced a 2nd unverified dossier about Trump while he was president, report says

Former President Donald Trump. Getty

Christopher Steele compiled a second unverified dossier about Trump during his presidency, The Telegraph reported.

The second document reportedly contains further claims of Russian meddling and sex tapes.

Steele's first dossier is also unverified and many of its claims have not been corroborated.

Sign up for our daily newsletter 10 Things in Politics You Need to Know Today.

The former British spy who published an unverified dossier that made explosive claims about Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia produced a second dossier while Trump was president, The Telegraph reported, citing unnamed sources.

The outlet said that former MI6 officer Christopher Steele's second dossier was produced when Trump was in the White House, namely between January 2017 to January 2021.

The document, which Insider has not independently corroborated, reportedly "contains raw intelligence that makes further claims of Russian meddling in the US election and also references claims regarding the existence of further sex tapes," The Telegraph's Robert Mendick and Lucy Fisher wrote.

The Telegraph said the second dossier relied on different sources from the first one but did not say who those sources were.

Steele's first dossier was leaked to and published by BuzzFeed in January 2017.

That report detailed numerous claims of ties between the Trump campaign and Russia, and it came to the attention of the Senate Intelligence Committee and the FBI as they investigated Russia's meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

The document also contained claims that Russia had incriminating material on Trump, including a tape of him engaging in sexual activities with prostitutes in a Moscow hotel room in 2013. None of these details have been corroborated.

Trump and Republicans have repeatedly denounced the first dossier as false and "fake news," and the Justice Department inspector general concluded in December 2019 that the FBI relied too heavily on its unverified claims to seek surveillance warrants against the former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Story continues

The special counsel Robert Mueller also disputed the dossier's overarching claim: that there was an "extensive conspiracy between [the] Trump campaign team and Kremlin" and a "well developed conspiracy of cooperation between them and Russian leadership."

In fact, as Mueller's report said, the FBI's investigation into Russia's election interference "did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities," though it did find that "the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts."

Insider was unable to reach the FBI for comment and has contacted Trump's office for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider