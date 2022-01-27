Sheriff: Sexual charges against former New Miami girls softball coach involve 17-year-old student

A former New Miami High School girls softball and basketball coach accused of sexual misconduct with a student is behind bars at the Butler County Jail.

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison of St. Clair Township was arrested Wednesday after a Butler County grand jury indicted her on eight counts of sexual battery, one count of furnishing alcohol to an underage person and one count of tampering with evidence.

Rison, 30, also worked with special-needs students as an aide at New Miami Elementary School.

Superintendent Rhonda Parker said Rison is no longer employed by the New Miami Local Schools.

“Effective May 3, 2021, Ms. Rison resigned her position as paraprofessional and coach,” Parker said in an email.

“New Miami Local Schools has no further comment at this time.”

Each sexual battery count in the indictment filed against Rison says she engaged in sexual conduct with a student or a minor on a specific date or a range of dates between April 3 and 25, 2021.

It says she furnished alcohol to an underage person between March 21 and April 25, 2021.

It also says she tampered with evidence between May 1 and May 3, 2021, when she knew an investigation was underway or likely to be launched.

The indictment does not say how many victims and instances of wrongdoing it alleges there to be.

But Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a news release Wednesday that the charges against Rison stem from a relationship she had with a 17-year-old softball player at the high school.

