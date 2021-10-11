Former Miami judge arrested after cops say he pulled gun on a neighbor in Coral Gables

Former Miami-Dade judge Miguel “Mike” Mirabal, who resigned earlier this year under the cloud of misconduct allegations, has been arrested on allegations he pointed a gun at a neighbor in his Coral Gables apartment complex.

Mirabal, 51, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm on Sunday after police said he pointed the gun at the neighbor during an argument in the parking garage of the complex.

The former judge, who resigned from the bench in April, did not return a return a call for comment on Monday afternoon.

This is what happened, according to an arrest report:

Mirabal was unloading groceries Sunday evening, with his dog, in the parking garage of his building on Orduna Drive. A man — the cousin of a resident in the complex — was on the other side of the garage gate, asking if he could be let in.

The man had left his phone upstairs in his cousin’s apartment. Mirabal refused because the man wasn’t a resident, and the two got into a heated argument, the report said.

The man began yelling for his cousin to come downstairs and get him. The neighbor came down and let his cousin inside the parking garage, and they again encountered Mirabal.

Mirabal’s neighbor told police he went to talk to Mirabal, who “pulled out a black gun with his right hand, points it at him and with his left hand pulls the slide of the weapon back twice. The victim says he steps back and begins calling police going back to his apartment,” according to the report.

Mirabal, however, claimed the neighbor’s cousin had been threatening “he would fight him,” forcing him to pull out his gun, which he only held it behind his back. “He says he advised the witness that he is armed, and the witness stepped back and leaves,” the report said.

Coral Gables police arrested Mirabal after saying 911 calls contradicted his version of what happened. After being booked in jail, he posted bond and was released.

Mirabal, elected to the county bench last fall, was only on the bench for three months, before resigning. The Daily Business Review reported that Mirabal resigned “amid allegations of misconduct stemming from the time before he became a judge.”

The arrest was first reported by Miami’s Justice Blog.