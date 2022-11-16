Former New Miami softball coach charged for sex involving student going to jail

Nov. 15—A Hamilton woman and former New Miami coach was sentenced Tuesday to time behind bars for engaging in sexual conduct with a teen student while she was a coach.

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 31, was indicted in January on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

At an October hearing in Butler County Common Pleas Court, Rison pleaded guilty to sexual battery, a third-degree felony, and two counts of gross sexual imposition, both fourth-degree felonies. In exchange for the plea, the remainder of the charges were dismissed.

On Tuesday, Judge Dan Haughey sentenced Rison to 90 days in jail to be followed by an up to six-months at River City Correctional Center in Cincinnati, which is a treatment based locked down facility.

When released, Rison will be on five years probation and required to undergo aftercare drug and alcohol monitoring.

Rison was also designated a Tier III sex offender, requiring her to register her residence every 90 days for life.

Haughey stayed Rison's sentence until Nov. 21 when she is to report to the Butler County Jail. She has been free on bond and is fitted with a GPS monitor.

Rison faced the maximum of eight years in prison.

Rison resigned her position as a "paraprofessional and coach" effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

She allegedly was meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff's office and prosecutor.

Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher's aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from an alleged relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office.