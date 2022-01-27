Former New Miami softball coach indicted on felony sex charges

Jan. 27—A Hamilton woman and former New Miami coach is facing multiple felonies alleging she engaged in sexual conduct with a teen student while she was a coach.

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 30, was indicted Wednesday by a grand jury on eight counts of sexual battery and tampering with evidence, all felonies, and one count of furnishing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor.

Rison was arraigned Thursday in Butler County Common Pleas Court where Judge Dan Haughey set bond at $10,000 with a 10 percent rule, meaning $1,000 for her release from the county jail. If bond is posted, Haughey ordered Rion be placed on a GPS monitor and have no contact with the victim.

The $1,000 was posted within hours of the arraignment. Rison is scheduled to be back in court Feb. 1 for a pretrial hearing.

Rison resigned her position as a "paraprofessional and coach" effective May 3, 2021, according to New Miami Schools Superintendent Rhonda Parker.

She was allegedly meeting with a student and engaging in sexual activity while in the back seat of a vehicle, according to the Butler County sheriff's office and prosecutor.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, Rison is a former head softball coach and teacher's aide for New Miami High School, and the charges stem from a relationship involving Rison and a 17-year-old softball player.

The alleged sexual conduct happened between April 3 and April 25, according to the indictment. The furnishing alcohol allegation occurred between March 21 and April 25 and the tampering charge is alleged to have happened between May 1 and May 3.

Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser said there are allegations that Rison destroyed evidence.