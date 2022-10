Storyful

At least two people were injured following a collision between a bus and a motorcycle in northeast London on Monday, October 31, local media, citing the Metropolitan police, reported.Following the incident, Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville posted on Twitter saying: “Awful to hear about this accident tonight in Stamford Hill,” and said his first thoughts were with the people injured, the community, and the first responders.On Monday night, Hackney Council asked the public to avoid the area.Footage posted by Twitter user @Pinchas_Levy shows first responders at the scene. Credit: @Pinchas_Levy via Storyful