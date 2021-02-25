  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former Michigan Gov. Granholm confirmed as energy secretary

MATTHEW DALY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm won Senate confirmation Thursday to be energy secretary, joining President Joe Biden's Cabinet as a leader of Biden’s effort to build a green economy as the United States moves to slow climate change.

The vote was 64-35, with all Democrats and 14 Republicans, including GOP leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, voting yes.

Granholm, 62, served two terms as governor in a state dominated by the auto industry and devastated by the 2008 recession. She has promoted emerging clean energy technologies, such as electric vehicles and battery manufacturing, as an answer for jobs that will be lost as the U.S. transitions away from oil, coal and other fossil fuels.

Granholm, who was sworn in late Thursday, is just the second woman to serve as energy secretary. She tweeted her thanks to senators and said, "I’m obsessed with creating good-paying clean energy jobs in all corners of America in service of addressing our climate crisis. I’m impatient for results. Now let’s get to work!''

Sen. Joe Manchin, chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said Granholm has the leadership skills, vision and compassion needed at the Energy Department to “develop innovative solutions for the climate challenge'' while preserving jobs.

Granholm is committed to working every day “to ensure that we don’t leave any workers behind as we move towards a cleaner energy future,'' said Manchin, D-W.Va.

During her confirmation hearing last month, Granholm pushed her plans to embrace new wind and solar technologies. But her position caused tension with some Republicans who fear for the future of fossil fuels.

“We can buy electric car batteries from Asia, or we can make them in America,” Granholm told senators. “We can install wind turbines from Denmark, or we can make them in America.''

Wyoming Sen. John Barrasso, the top Republican on the Senate energy committee, said Biden “seems to want to pull the plug on American energy dominance. So I cannot in good conscience vote to approve his nominee for secretary of energy.''

Barrasso and other Republicans have complained that a freeze imposed by Biden on oil and gas leases on federal lands is taking a “sledgehammer” to Western states’ economies. The moratorium could cost tens of thousands of jobs unless rescinded, Barrasso said.

He and other Republicans also bemoaned Biden’s rejection of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada to the U.S. Gulf Coast, saying thousands of jobs will be lost and a friendly source of oil left idle.

Granholm assured lawmakers that creating jobs was her top priority — and Biden's.

“We cannot leave our people behind. In West Virginia, and in other fossil fuel states, there is an opportunity for us to specialize in the technologies that reduce carbon emissions, to make those technologies here, to put people to work here, and to look at other ways to diversify,'' she said at her Jan. 27 hearing.

During her introduction as Biden's nominee, Granholm described arriving in the U.S. at age 4, brought from Canada by a family “seeking opportunity.” She said her father found work as a bank teller and retired as head of the bank.

“It’s because of my family’s journey and my experience in fighting for hardworking Michigan families that I have become obsessed ... with gaining good-paying jobs in America in a global economy,” she said.

In other action Thursday on Biden's Cabinet nominees:

SURGEON GENERAL

Surgeon general nominee Dr. Vivek Murthy said Americans must not lose track of opioid addiction and other health emergencies amid the intense national focus on overcoming the coronavirus pandemic. He told senators at a hearing that “we cannot neglect the other public health crises that have been exacerbated by this pandemic, particularly the opioid epidemic, mental illness and racial and geographic health inequities.”

After dipping slightly, opioid deaths have risen again, the result of street formulations laced with the powerful painkiller fentanyl.

Murthy told the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that the overdose rescue drug naloxone should be even more widely available and that medication-assisted treatment must be expanded.

Murthy, who was surgeon general in the Obama administration, has drawn opposition from gun rights groups because of his assessment that gun violence is a public health problem. But he tried to dispel notions that he would launch a crusade against guns.

He told Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., that while he supports government studying the problem, “my focus is not on this issue, and if I’m confirmed it will be on COVID, on mental health and substance use disorder.”

TRADE REPRESENTATIVE

Biden’s pick for U.S. trade representative promised to work with America’s allies to combat China’s aggressive trade policies, indicating a break from the Trump administration’s go-it-alone approach.

Katherine Tai told the Senate Finance Committee that rebuilding international alliances would be a priority, as well as "reengaging with international institutions″ to present Beijing with “a united front of U.S. allies.″

Tai did not address whether the Biden administration would drop former President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported steel and aluminum or whether it would revive the Obama administration's Asia-Pacific trade deal, which Trump killed.

BUDGET DIRECTOR

Another key Republican lawmaker came out against Biden’s embattled pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, raising further questions about her viability.

Iowa GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley told reporters he won't support her nomination. He and Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski were two Republicans seen as potentially gettable votes for the White House, as Grassley had previously said he’d had good conversations with Tanden. Murkowski has yet to say how she'd vote.

With a handful of other key centrist Republicans coming out against her in recent days, Tanden’s path to confirmation hinges largely on Murkowski and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., neither of whom have made their positions known. The White House was forced to search for a Republican to support Tanden after West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin announced his opposition last week.

Lawmakers have largely cited Tanden’s controversial and at times harshly critical tweets about members of both parties in explaining their opposition to her.

___

Associated Press writers Alexandra Jaffe, Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar and Paul Wiseman contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Fox News' Janice Dean leads rally to hold Gov. Cuomo accountable

    Rep. James Comer and Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean lead the charge against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mishandling of nursing home COVID-19 cases.

  • Republicans push back on Pelosi proposal for riot commission

    Republican leaders in the House and Senate say a proposed plan for an independent commission to study the Capitol insurrection is overly tilted toward Democrats, arguing that the panel should have an even party split like the one formed to study the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday that a legitimate commission would be comprised of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. A draft proposed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would create an 11-member commission with four Republicans and seven Democrats, three of whom would be chosen by President Joe Biden, according to one of multiple aides who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the details under negotiation.

  • Allardyce says West Brom relegation wouldn't ruin his reputation

    West Bromwich Albion manager Sam Allardyce insists his reputation will not be tarnished if his struggling side are relegated from the Premier League this season.

  • "Build It And They Will Come" - North Star Holdings Unveils Cannabis Research Initiatives

    The United States is falling behind the global stage in cannabis research. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Canada and Israel are well in advance with companies spawned such as GW Pharmaceuticals that already have an FDA approved therapeutic using cultivated cannabis as its source. The company recently announced it submitted seven research license applications to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) with intentions to nationally offer cannabis and cannabis derived extracts for those looking to create novel therapeutics. John Kaweske, North Star's CEO and Founder, strongly believes in the potential of cannabis and its benefits saying "It is not a coincidence that both nature and the human body have a cannabinoid system." A Head Start The DEA is no longer considering new applications for cannabis research, causing those who applied prior to January 19, 2021 to gain a preferential status with the DEA for approval. Some estimate that this gives North Star and the early applicants an 18 month to 24 month advantage over competitors. North Star is well positioned to be a leader in cannabis flower and extracts for research at universities, pharmaceutical and biotechnology institutions. With 140 acres of outdoor cultivation over 500,000 square feet of indoor and greenhouse cultivation and now is the only company with multiple licenses pending with the DEA. Offering Quality and Variety With over 300 strains in its library of cannabis plant genetics, North Star cultivates approximately 120 genetic variations across all of its locations to offer an array of options to the medical sector of the industry. The company aims to use its high quality cannabis variations to work primarily with universities, pharmaceutical and biotech companies in research development. "We intend to offer researchers numerous cannabis genetic varieties to choose from in order to conduct research," Mr. Kaweske stated in a press release in early February 2021. "Cannabis research may unlock new drug development for future FDA and EMA approved treatments." North Star's motives have been simple and unwavering since its inception in 2015. "We got into this business to help make people's lives better," Kaweske states. "And that's our primary goal, to make the world a better place." North Star is committed to pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis and cannabis extracts in addition to its thriving core retail, manufacturing and cultivation businesses in Colorado, Las Vegas Nevada, Utah, and California under the brands such as Tweedleaf™, XLeaf™, Leaflabs™, Cannadews™, Ascended Lab's™, Camino Real™ and Carolina's Medicinals™. For more information visit https://www.northstarholdings.com/. Photo by Kimzy Nanney See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBranding To Build With Fluent CannabisCannabis Media Company MassRoots To Talk Growth And Cannabis Reform At Upcoming Conference© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Report: Deshaun Watson told David Culley he doesn’t want to play for the Texans

    Quarterback Deshaun Watson reportedly told new coach David Culley he doesn't want to play for the Houston Texans.

  • Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary

    The Senate voted 64-35 on Thursday to confirm former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm as secretary of the Department of Energy. Why it matters: Granholm, only the second woman to head the department, will play a key role in President Biden’s efforts to accelerate the U.S. shift to clean energy and help other countries do the same.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGranholm said she hopes to strengthen solar and wind power usage, and to boost the development of clean-energy technologies, like electric vehicles.The big picture: Granholm served two terms as Michigan's governor from 2003 to 2011, during which she focused on boosting the auto and manufacturing sectors.She served as Michigan's attorney general from 1998 to 2002.Granholm has also worked as an adviser to Pew Charitable Trusts’ Clean Energy Program.The bottom line: Granholm's experience working with the auto industry, especially its venture into electric vehicles, is viewed as an important asset in fulfilling Biden's climate agenda.While serving as governor of Michigan, Granholm secured $1.35 billion in federal funding for factories in her auto-focused state to produce electric vehicles, Reuters notes. What we’re watching: Whether Granholm can help persuade congressional Republicans to back Biden’s call to greatly boost funding for clean tech research and development and commercialization programs.Go deeper: Biden ushers in historical turn on clean energy and climate changeMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Majority of Americans support $15 minimum wage, Reuters/Ipsos poll shows

    A majority of Americans support the idea of more than doubling the minimum wage to $15 per hour, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed on Thursday as Senate Democrats await a ruling on whether they can tuck that measure into a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill. Democrats, who narrowly control the House of Representatives and Senate, are trying to pass the progressive policy without Republican votes through a maneuver known as reconciliation, which allows them to act with just a simple 51-vote majority rather than the chamber's normal 60-vote requirement. The Senate's parliamentarian on Thursday is expected to decide whether the rules will allow them to use the coronavirus spending bill to enact a sweeping wage policy.

  • Max Mara RTW Fall 2021

    Designing the brand's 70th anniversary collection, creative director Ian Griffiths didn't leave room for nostalgia. Max Mara everyday elegance was updated with British countryside touches, courtesy of Queen Elizabeth II and Stella Tennant.

  • UK court allows extradition of diamond billionaire Nirav Modi to India

    A London court ruled on Thursday that billionaire Indian diamond magnate Nirav Modi could be extradited to his home country to face charges of fraud, money laundering and interfering with an investigation. Modi, whose diamonds have been worn by the likes of Kate Winslet and Dakota Johnson, was arrested in Britain in March 2019 and has been in custody since then, appearing at court hearings by video-link from Wandsworth Prison. He faces several sets of charges relating to an alleged large-scale fraud at the Punjab National Bank, to the laundering of the proceeds of that fraud, and to alleged intimidation of witnesses and disappearance of evidence.

  • In Pennsylvania, Republican rift over Trump imperils party’s election chances

    C. Arnold McClure chairs the Republican Party in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania - deep in Trump country - and wants to punish fellow conservatives who have turned against the former president. McClure is among those pushing the state party to censure Pennsylvania's Republican senator, Pat Toomey, for voting this month to convict Donald Trump, at his second impeachment trial, of inciting the U.S. Capitol riots. McClure will apply the same standard to any Republican candidate in upcoming elections who seeks support in his rural county: Those who have defended Trump will pass "our first litmus test," he said.

  • Deb Haaland’s confirmation hearing was embarrassing to watch

    Republicans prostrated themselves at the altar of fossil fuels in a deeply sad way — and perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised. For many, the industry is far and away their largest donor

  • Baker: 'I know how frustrated people are' with vaccine rollout

    Gov. Baker acknowledges the frustration and competition for a limited number of vaccinations, but says the number of available shots simply is not enough to meet the demand.

  • At divided time, Ohio unites behind statue of John Glenn

    Political divisions these days may be deep, but Ohioans never cease to agree on John Glenn. Both Republicans and Democrats on a state panel heaped praise on the late astronaut and U.S. senator on Thursday, as they voted unanimously to put a 7-foot (2-meter), 600-pound (272-kilogram) bronze statue of him on temporary display at the Ohio Statehouse for the next year. “We really felt now is the time to seek any way to build unity that we can,” state Rep. Adam Holmes, a Zanesville Republican spearheading the project, said after the vote.

  • Police arrest man after Wyoming boy found dead in dumpster

    The boyfriend of a Wyoming woman whose 2-year-old son was found dead in an apartment complex dumpster has been arrested, police said Tuesday. Wyatt Lamb, 27, was taken into custody after the disappearance of Athian Rivera triggered a search Friday. Lamb was listed as the boyfriend of Rivera's mother, Kassy Orona, 25, on Orona's Facebook page on Monday but the reference had been deleted Tuesday.

  • Family: Navy vet died after police knelt on his neck

    A Navy veteran who was going through an episode of paranoia died after a Northern California police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes, his family said Tuesday. The family of Angelo Quinto called police on Dec. 23 because the 30-year-old was suffering a mental health crisis and needed help.

  • Indonesia president warns of forest fires as hot spots detected

    Indonesian President Joko Widodo said on Monday local authorities should get prepared for potential forest fires later this year as hot spots had been detected on the island of Sumatra. The Southeast Asian country has suffered some of the biggest tropical forest fires outside the Amazon and Congo in recent years, putting at risk endangered animals like orangutans and tigers and sending choking haze across the region. "Ninety-nine percent of forest fires are perpetrated by humans, whether intentional or out of negligence," Jokowi, as the president is widely know, said in a virtual meeting with officials.

  • Iran says it hopes South Korea, Japan will release $1 billion in blocked funds

    Iran expressed hope on Tuesday that South Korea and Japan would agree to release about $1 billion of Iranian funds frozen in the two countries because of U.S. sanctions, but South Korea said it still needed to discuss the matter with the United States. Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said central bank governor Abdolnaser Hemmati had reached preliminary agreements with the ambassadors of Japan and South Korea on the fund releases.

  • French city of Nice asks tourists to stay away amid COVID surge

    The mayor of Nice in southern France called on Sunday for a weekend lockdown in the area to reduce the flow of tourists as it battles a sharp spike in coronavirus infections to triple the national rate. The Nice area has France's highest COVID-19 infection rate, with 740 new cases per week per 100,000 residents, according to Covidtracker.fr. Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Saturday the government would decide this weekend on tightening virus control measures in the Mediterranean city.

  • Iraq's struggling Christians hope for boost from pope visit

    Nasser Banyameen speaks about his hometown of Qaraqosh in the historical heartland of Iraqi Christianity with nostalgia. Before the militants shattered his sense of peace. Iraq’s Christian communities in the area were dealt a severe blow when they were scattered by the IS onslaught in 2014, further shrinking the country's already dwindling Christian population.

  • U.S. could roll out J&J vaccine next week

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot COVID-19 vaccine appeared safe and effective in trials, paving the way for its widespread, emergency use.The White House's COVID-19 response coordinator Jeffrey Zients said Wednesday that the U.S. expects to allocate three to four million doses of the vaccine next week, pending approval. “We're working with the company to accelerate the pace and time frame by which they deliver the full 100 million doses, which is required by contract by the end of June.” The additional vaccine will help President Joe Biden’s administration in its goal of ramping up vaccination across the country as it seeks to control the pandemic that has cost more than 500,000 lives in the U.S. and pummeled the economy. The J&J vaccine is administered in a single dose and can be stored in normal refrigerators, in contrast to the Pfizer and Moderna shots which need two doses and must be kept in freezers.J&J executive Richard Nettles this week told Congress his company’s vaccine is highly effective.“Twenty-eight days after vaccination, the vaccine provided complete protection against COVID-19 related hospitalization and death. The vaccine was 85% effective overall in preventing severe disease, including across countries with newly emerging variants. The vaccine was 72% effective in the United States at preventing moderate to sever disease.”The FDA’s panel of independent experts meets on Friday to decide whether to approve the shot. While it’s not bound to follow the advice of its experts, the FDA did so when authorizing the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.